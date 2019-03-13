Europa League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Last-16 Predictions

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal host Rennes at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday needing to overturn a two-goal deficit if they are to advance in the UEFA Europa League. The Gunners slipped to a 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win at home to Dynamo Kiev last time out, so they'll take that lead with them to Ukraine, and Napoli are in the same position against Red Bull Salzburg.

Sevilla's tie with Slavia Prague is finely balanced after they drew 2-2 in Spain, as is Inter Milan's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt following their stalemate in Germany.

Elsewhere, Benfica host Dinamo Zagreb having lost 1-0 in the first leg, while Valencia and Villarreal will defend 2-1 and 3-1 leads against Krasnodar and Zenit St. Petersburg, respectively.

Thursday Schedule, Predictions

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Chelsea, 5:55 p.m. GMT/1:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Napoli, 5:55 p.m. GMT/1:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Krasnodar 2-2 Valencia, 5:55 p.m. GMT/1:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Arsenal 2-1 Rennes, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)

Villarreal 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Benfica 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Inter Milan 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)

Slavia Prague 1-2 Sevilla, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

B/R Live provides UEFA Europa League live-stream coverage, while Univision Deportes will also stream in the United States. Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via the BT Sport app.

Match Odds

Dynamo Kiev (49-18), Draw (12-5), Chelsea (21-17)

Krasnodar (11-5), Draw (5-2), Valencia (7-5)

Red Bull Salzburg (16-11), Draw (25-9), Napoli (27-14)

Arsenal (3-10), Draw (91-17), Rennes (10-1)

Benfica (10-21), Draw (39-11), Dinamo Zagreb (15-2)

Inter Milan (23-17), Draw (29-12), Eintracht Frankfurt (12-5)

Slavia Prague (11-4), Draw (11-4), Sevilla (11-10)

Villarreal (30-29), Draw (11-4), Zenit St. Petersburg (29-10)

Via Oddschecker

Slavia Prague vs. Sevilla

Sevilla will have been disappointed to concede two away goals in the home leg, particularly after going in front each time.

Wissam Ben Yedder put them ahead after just 24 seconds (U.S. only):

Munir El Haddadi restored their lead after Miroslav Stoch equalised, but Alex Kral pulled Slavia level a second time to give them a chance of an upset against Sevilla.

The Spanish side will look to Ben Yedder on Thursday to see them through. The Frenchman, who has scored five goals in his last four Europa League games, bagged a 13-minute hat-trick against Real Sociedad on Sunday to take his tally to 26 goals for the season.

He has been in excellent form of late:

Slavia have scored 61 goals in 24 domestic matches this season, and they're capable of causing Sevilla problems.

Sevilla are Europa League specialists, though—they've won it in each of the last three seasons they've participated—and Ben Yedder can be a difference-maker for them.

Arsenal vs. Rennes

Arsenal enjoyed the perfect start in the first leg when Alex Iwobi fired them in front early on, but a first-half red card for Sokratis Papastathopoulos proved costly.

Benjamin Bourigeaud and Ismaila Sarr scored either side of a Nacho Monreal own goal to earn Rennes an impressive win.

Thanks to their away goal, a 2-0 win on Thursday will put the Gunners through.

Their hopes have been bolstered by the reduction in Alexandre Lacazette's three-match European ban to two games, which he has already served.

The striker has an impressive record at the Emirates:

With him in the side, Arsenal are more than capable of getting goals against the Ligue 1 outfit.

The key will be whether they can keep Rennes out at the other end to avoid conceding an away goal themselves.

The French side have scored three times in each of their last three Europa League matches, and they've already shown they can capitalise on the Gunners' shaky defending—Arsenal could find themselves out of the competition if they're not careful.