Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Won't Listen to Pundits 'From Manchester United' in UCL

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed comments from Gary Neville, in which he suggested exiting the UEFA Champions League would aid their Premier League title push.

The Reds travel to Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the last 16, having drawn 0-0 at Anfield in the first leg.

Per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, when asked if progressing past Bayern would help their domestic efforts, he said:

"I don't think any other manager in the world other than the Liverpool manager would be asked this question when they are playing a Champions League game. The pundits come from Manchester United and start this thing!

"That is how it is. You also ask us in the FA Cup or Carabao Cup if it is better that we don't win.

"We won't see it like this. In the cups, we wanted to go through and we didn't, but we want to win this game.

"The whole world is watching tomorrow night, but we want to be focused on this game. Even if it harms us [by winning], we could not change it."

The German also believes that beating Bayern could give his side momentum:

On the Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United star and Sky Sports pundit had said: "I'm going to say it: go out against Bayern Munich. That sounds like madness. Of course, you'd never play to lose a game, but it will be in Liverpool's favour if they have a clean run as they can get everyone fresh."

Fellow pundit and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness disagreed with Neville's assessment:

The Reds went out of the FA Cup in the third round against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Klopp's team selection—which largely consisted of back-up players and youngsters—made it clear he had prioritised the Premier League, though he was also coming off a gruelling festive period of nine fixtures in the space of a month.

Since Liverpool's FA Cup exit, they've played six matches fewer in all competitions than title rivals Manchester City, who also had the business end of the Carabao Cup to deal with.

Liverpool should be physically fresher and less fatigued mentally as a result, but it hasn't helped their efforts so far as they've drawn four of their last seven league games.

A Champions League exit would mean even more rest during the run-in, but there's no guarantee it would improve their results.