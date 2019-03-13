Super Bowl 54 Odds: Le'Veon Bell Signing Pushes Jets to 50-1

Don Wright/Associated Press

Who knew a mixtape (NSFW language) could swing Super Bowl odds?

Running back Le'Veon Bell dropped the mixtape in question Tuesday night, and Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman noted one of the lyrics said "cause I'm a Jet." According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets will sign Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract.

Caesars Palace now lists the AFC East team's odds to win the Super Bowl at 50-1 instead of the previous 60-1:

Those 50-1 odds still aren't exactly promising for Jets fans. Bell will surely help, but this franchise hasn't even made the playoffs since the 2010 campaign, let alone lifted a Lombardi Trophy.

New York still has Sam Darnold under center after he threw for 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as an inconsistent rookie. It still has a wide receiver corps that featured just one player (Robby Anderson) with more than 500 receiving yards. Plus, Football Outsiders ranked its offensive line as the worst run-blocking group in the entire league last year.

But Bell dropped those odds for a reason, even if he sat out the entire 2018 season because of a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who was one of the best playmakers in the league while on the field. He finished the 2017 season with 1,291 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns—the third time in five years he topped 1,200 yards on the ground and 600 through the air.

If nothing else, he will bolster a rushing attack that finished 2018 a mere 26th in yards.

That still won't be enough for a Super Bowl title, as the long odds indicate.