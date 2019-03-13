Le'Veon Bell on Joining Jets: 'I'm Back in the Green Baby, Let's Get It'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

If Le'Veon Bell can find as much success in his new green uniform as he did in his old one, he'll be in line for a fruitful New York Jets tenure.

The 27-year-old announced his reported four-year, $52.5 million agreement with the Jets (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) by referencing his college days with Michigan State:

Bell had 3,877 yards from scrimmage and 34 touchdowns in three years with the Spartans before the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him with a second-round pick in 2013.

He proceeded to play five seasons with the Steelers, accumulating 7,996 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns in 62 games.

Bell sat out the 2018 season, as he refused to play under Pittsburgh's franchise tag for the second straight year. When the Steelers opted not to tag him this offseason, he became a free agent for the first time in his career.

That enabled the Jets to swoop in and sign him.

Bell should significantly help franchise quarterback Sam Darnold, who was the third pick in the 2018 draft. Bell has 312 career receptions, so he should immediately emerge as a security blanket for his young signal-caller.

The Jets also have a promising pass-catching core with wideouts Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder and Quincy Enunwa alongside up-and-coming tight end Chris Herndon, giving head coach Adam Gase a lot of talent to work with as he enters his first season with the team.