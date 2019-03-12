College Basketball Title Odds: Duke Still Favored Despite Zion Williamson Injury

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 12, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after he scored against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Chris Seward/Associated Press

Oddsmakers are banking on the health of Duke star freshman forward Zion Williamson, as the No. 5 Blue Devils are still the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. 

Per Caesars Palace, Duke is a +260 favorite (bet $100 to win $260). The next-closest team is No. 1 Gonzaga at +500.

Duke's place atop the odds comes as a bit of a surprise since Williamson has been out due to a right knee sprain he suffered against North Carolina on Feb. 20. Without Williamson, Duke went 3-3 and finished the regular season 26-5.

Williamson is expected to be active for Duke in the ACC tournament. Seeded No. 3, Duke's first ACC tournament game won't be until Thursday.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

