College Basketball Title Odds: Duke Still Favored Despite Zion Williamson Injury

Oddsmakers are banking on the health of Duke star freshman forward Zion Williamson, as the No. 5 Blue Devils are still the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.

Per Caesars Palace, Duke is a +260 favorite (bet $100 to win $260). The next-closest team is No. 1 Gonzaga at +500.

Duke's place atop the odds comes as a bit of a surprise since Williamson has been out due to a right knee sprain he suffered against North Carolina on Feb. 20. Without Williamson, Duke went 3-3 and finished the regular season 26-5.

Williamson is expected to be active for Duke in the ACC tournament. Seeded No. 3, Duke's first ACC tournament game won't be until Thursday.

