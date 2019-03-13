Jamal Murray Erupts as Nuggets Rout Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 13, 2019

DENVER, CO - MARCH 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 12, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Jamal Murray scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-107 on Tuesday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 32-36 Timberwolves, whose two-game winning streak ended. The Nuggets improved to 44-22.

          

What's Next?

Both teams play Thursday. The Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks, and the Timberwolves will visit the Utah Jazz.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Russ Fined $25K for Dispute

    NBA fines Westbrook for 'directing profanity and threatening language to a fan'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Fined $25K for Dispute

    NBA fines Westbrook for 'directing profanity and threatening language to a fan'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz Permanently Ban Fan

    Jazz announce they’ve banned fan who ‘engaged in the inappropriate interaction’ with Russ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jazz Permanently Ban Fan

    Jazz announce they’ve banned fan who ‘engaged in the inappropriate interaction’ with Russ

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Shaq Buys Kid Music Equipment at Guitar Center

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shaq Buys Kid Music Equipment at Guitar Center

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Austin Rivers: Length, Quickness Key to Guarding Steph

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Austin Rivers: Length, Quickness Key to Guarding Steph

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report