Jamal Murray Erupts as Nuggets Rout Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

Jamal Murray scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-107 on Tuesday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 32-36 Timberwolves, whose two-game winning streak ended. The Nuggets improved to 44-22.

What's Next?

Both teams play Thursday. The Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks, and the Timberwolves will visit the Utah Jazz.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

