Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha Defends Russell Westbrook After Shane Keisel Fan Incident

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 11: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz in the first half of a NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha posted a message supporting Russell Westbrook on Instagram after the star point guard said a Jazz fan used derogatory language to harass him during Monday night's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

"I stand 100 percent with Russell Westbrook on what happened in yesterday's game," Sefolosha wrote. "I love our fans but there are limits that can not be crossed! Support and cheer for your team and enjoy the action but fans like Shane Keisel, who use that platform to spur their hateful and racist views need to be held accountable."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Barkley Calls Out KD, Kyrie 😬

    'I don't think Durant or Kyrie are tough enough to play in NY.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Barkley Calls Out KD, Kyrie 😬

    'I don't think Durant or Kyrie are tough enough to play in NY.'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Explains Confrontation with Fans

    Westbrook says Jazz fans told him to 'get down on [his] knees like [he's] used to'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Explains Confrontation with Fans

    Westbrook says Jazz fans told him to 'get down on [his] knees like [he's] used to'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Big 3 Breakup Has Been a Disaster 😑

    Take note, NBA Superteams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Big 3 Breakup Has Been a Disaster 😑

    Take note, NBA Superteams

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas That Would Trigger Fanbases 😶

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas That Would Trigger Fanbases 😶

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report