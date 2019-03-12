Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha Defends Russell Westbrook After Shane Keisel Fan Incident

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha posted a message supporting Russell Westbrook on Instagram after the star point guard said a Jazz fan used derogatory language to harass him during Monday night's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I stand 100 percent with Russell Westbrook on what happened in yesterday's game," Sefolosha wrote. "I love our fans but there are limits that can not be crossed! Support and cheer for your team and enjoy the action but fans like Shane Keisel, who use that platform to spur their hateful and racist views need to be held accountable."

