Seth Rollins Warns Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and More in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rollins Calls out Lesnar for Monday's Raw

Paul Heyman announced Monday that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week's episode of Raw, and Seth Rollins is looking forward to it.

In anticipation of a potential face-to-face showdown with The Beast Incarnate, Rollins tweeted the following Tuesday morning:

Rollins had some choice words for Lesnar and his advocate Monday, but The Beast was not in the building. Instead, Heyman had Shelton Benjamin attack Rollins from behind, which resulted in a match that The Beast Slayer won via The Stomp.

Prior to getting jumped by Benjamin, Rollins cut a promo on Heyman in which he took several shots at Lesnar. He talked about Lesnar barely getting past the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor as well as the fact that Lesnar appears only sporadically on WWE programming.

Rollins has been positioned as a huge crowd favorite based solely on the platform he will beat Lesnar at WrestleMania and ensure that the Universal Championship is on Raw every single week.

The last time Rollins and Lesnar confronted each other was the night after Rollins won the Royal Rumble, and it resulted in Lesnar hitting his opponent with F-5 after F-5.

That may be the case again Monday, but if Rollins can get the upper hand on The Beast, it will go a long way toward establishing him as a legitimate threat to win the title.

Strowman to Appear on SNL?

Braun Strowman's feud with Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost may be featured on a major platform leading up to WrestleMania.

Che and Jost were named special guest correspondents for WrestleMania, but their time with WWE got off on the wrong foot last week, as The Monster Among Men choked out Jost on Raw. In an effort to apologize, Jost gifted Strowman a car this week.

Strowman didn't take kindly to the gesture, as he destroyed the car before saying, "Next time I see them it's gonna be live from New York, and they're gonna get these hands."

That has led to speculation Strowman will appear on SNL in the coming weeks as a means to further the storyline and promote WrestleMania to a national audience.

Strowman isn't currently booked to be part of a match, so it seems likely his WrestleMania role will include Che and Jost. If that is the case, then there is no better way to build up to it than by having Strowman invade their turf.

Lana, Black Exchange Words on Twitter

Lana and Aleister Black mixed it up on Twitter ahead of an eight-man tag team match on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

In response to Matt Hardy tweeting about The Hardy Boyz teaming with Black and Ricochet against The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, Lana took shots at both Black and Ricochet and focused especially on The Dutch Destroyer's tattoos:

Black then said the following regarding The Ravishing Russian's looks:

Perhaps no Superstar in WWE has a greater mystique surrounding him or her than Black, and his array of tattoos are a major reason why.

He and Ricochet have rocketed to the top of WWE's tag team ranks since getting called up from NXT, although they fell short of winning the Raw Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat against The Revival and the team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable at Fastlane on Sunday.

Black and Ricochet bounced back with a win over Roode and Gable on Monday's episode of Raw, though, which may have them back in title contention.

They can take another step toward becoming champions with an impressive showing alongside The Hardys on SmackDown.

Lana will be in the opposition's corner, but it is difficult to envision her group prevailing. Although The Bar did beat Kofi Kingston in a handicap match at Fastlane, Nakamura and Rusev fell to New Day on the kickoff.

In addition to getting the last laugh on Twitter, Black is likely in line to get the last laugh in the ring on SmackDown as well.

