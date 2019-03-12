Ex-Eagles LB Jordan Hicks, Cardinals Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $36M Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker Jordan Hicks is reportedly signing a four-year, $36 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The deal includes a $12 million signing bonus and $20 million in total guarantees, per Rapoport.

Hicks, 26, has been very productive when he's managed to stay healthy, registering 91 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in 12 games last season. That earned him a grade of 80.7 from Pro Football Focus, 10th among linebackers.

But injuries have been an issue. Hicks has played just one full season in his four-year career, missing 21 games in that time. He missed the entirety of Philadelphia's Super Bowl run during the 2017 season, though he was healthy for the team down the stretch last year.

Given the combination of his injury woes, the Eagles running close to the cap and the fact that the team was often comfortable using two-linebacker alignments last season with Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill, it isn't terribly surprising to see Hicks depart.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, now have arguably one of the best linebacker corps in the NFL after also reportedly agreeing to terms with veteran edge-rusher Terrell Suggs this offseason:

For Hicks, moving to a 3-4 defense will be an adjustment, though one he should be more than capable of making.

For the Cardinals, meanwhile, addressing the front seven in free agency could be a hint of how they might approach the NFL draft. It's still possible they could go after an edge-rusher like Nick Bosa, but adding Suggs could mean the team is also interested in drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and dealing last year's first-round pick, Josh Rosen.

The intrigue of Arizona's offseason is only just beginning.