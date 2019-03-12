Duke's Zion Williamson Named 2019 Sporting News' Player, Freshman of the Year

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke Blue Devils superstar forward Zion Williamson was named Sporting News' Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year for the 2018-19 college basketball season on Tuesday.

Williamson, who's missed the team's last five games after suffering a mild knee sprain less than a minute into Duke's clash with the rival North Carolina Tar Heels on Feb. 20, had his case bolstered by the Blue Devils' mundane performance without him in the lineup, per Mike DeCourcy of Sporting News.

"Zion has played with a captivating, infectious zeal that endeared him not only to coaches, teammates and Duke fans, but also to professional scouts eager to employ him and agency representatives who flocked to his games," DeCourcy wrote.

Williamson arrived at Duke as part of a star-studded freshmen class alongside RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Tre Jones and Joey Baker. His ability to stand out amid such a talented group of first-year contributors is why he's the clear favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

The 18-year-old Spartanburg Day School (S.C.) product has averaged 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks across 26 appearances for the Blue Devils.

Duke, which had ascended to the No. 1 ranking with a 23-2 record before the forward's injury, has gone 3-2 in his absence—3-3 if you include the UNC loss after he got hurt in the opening minute.

On Monday, Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski said he expects Williamson to return for the ACC tournament. They received a double-bye to the quarterfinals as the No. 3 seed, which means their first game will be Thursday night.

"We should be getting Zion back," Coach K said.

Williamson was named the ACC's Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year while also being voted onto the All-ACC First Team in the conference's awards announced Monday.

He's also in the running for numerous national awards, including being selected as a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy as the top player in college basketball.