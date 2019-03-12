49ers Rumors: Kyle Nelson Signs 4-Year Contract Extension Amid Suspension

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to a four-year contract extension through 2022 on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Nelson has six games left to serve on a 10-game suspension handed down in December for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

