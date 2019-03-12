49ers Rumors: Kyle Nelson Signs 4-Year Contract Extension Amid Suspension

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 8: Kyle Nelson #86 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the 49ers 26-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to a four-year contract extension through 2022 on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Nelson has six games left to serve on a 10-game suspension handed down in December for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest Trade Targets of the Offseason 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Trade Targets of the Offseason 👀

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chargers to Sign 3x Pro-Bowler Thomas Davis

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chargers to Sign 3x Pro-Bowler Thomas Davis

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting NFL Free Agency's Top Contracts 🤑

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Projecting NFL Free Agency's Top Contracts 🤑

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter on Top Free-Agent Rumors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    BS Meter on Top Free-Agent Rumors

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report