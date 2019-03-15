6 Reasons Why WWE SmackDown Continues to Own Raw

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Despite Raw's clean sweep over SmackDown Live at Survivor Series 2018, the blue brand has owned WWE's supposed flagship show in almost every sense since the Brand Split's reintroduction in the summer of 2016.

There will be weeks when Raw is somewhat tolerable and features a must-see segment or two. Most of the time, however, the program offers nothing of substance, with viewers feeling like they wasted three hours of their time when it's over.

By and large, SmackDown has been a fairly consistent show over the past two-and-a-half years. There have been points when things looked bleak (Jinder Mahal's painful reign as WWE champion in 2017 comes to mind), but the brand has always made the most of its smaller roster and given fans an incentive to tune in.

That is more evident now than ever before with WrestleMania 35 fast approaching and both brands doing everything imaginable to get the WWE Universe excited for the event. It's fair to say that SmackDown has had the clear edge, with there being a much higher interest level in the stories being told on Tuesday nights.

WWE has already announced that another Superstar Shake-up is set for mid-April, but it will take way more than a few fresh faces to reinvigorate Raw and for it to be in the same league as SmackDown. If Team Red can improve in the following six categories, perhaps then the competition for the title of WWE's best main-roster brand will be a bit closer.