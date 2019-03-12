WWE Sign Ex-Impact Star Robbie E, ROH Manager Stokely Hathaway and Cal Bloom

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced the signing of three new Superstars to the WWE Performance Center on Monday in the form of Robert "Robbie E" Strauss, Stokely Hathaway and Cal Bloom.

Robbie E is perhaps the best-known commodity to wrestling fans among the signees because of his stint with Impact Wrestling. The 35-year-old New Jersey native was a longtime member of the Impact Wrestling roster from 2010 until his departure in 2017.

E won the TNA Television and X-Division Championships one time each, and he was also a two-time TNA World Tag Team champion alongside BroMans partner Jessie Godderz.

Additionally, E has some mainstream appeal, as he appeared on Season 25 of the popular reality series The Amazing Race alongside ex-girlfriend and former TNA Knockouts champion Brooke Tessmacher.

Hathaway is a somewhat unorthodox signing for WWE, since he is primarily a manager rather than an in-ring performer.

While Hathaway does wrestle occasionally and has the ability to get physical when needed, his promo skills and penchant for talking up his clients are his greatest assets. They were on full display across the independent scene in companies such as Ring of Honor, Chikara and Evolve.

In ROH, Hathaway had a lengthy run as the manager for Moose, who is now a top star with Impact Wrestling.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is among those who are excited to see Hathaway get a chance to shine on the biggest stage in wrestling:

Unlike E and Hathaway, Bloom has little experience in the wrestling business, although he is familiar with the professional wrestling world due to his upbringing.

Bloom is the son of longtime wrestler Wayne Bloom, who teamed with Mike Enos in the AWA and WWE. From 1991 to 1993, Bloom went by Beau Beverly in WWE and was part of a tag team known as the Beverly Brothers alongside Enos (Blake Beverly).

Bloom has yet to wrestle a match, but the 25-year-old is a potential blue-chip prospect at 6'5" and 255 pounds. He played college football as a tight end at UCF, and he was also named UCF's strongest player by virtue of bench pressing 500 pounds, per WWE.com.

With former football stars such as Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin making a successful transition from the gridiron to the ring over the past several years, Bloom has a chance to thrive under the guidance of several former WWE Superstars at the Performance Center.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).