Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Triple H vs Batista's WWE WrestleMania 35 Feud

Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Triple H vs Batista's WWE WrestleMania 35 FeudMarch 12, 2019
The storyline and planning for Triple H's showdown with Batista at WWE WrestleMania 35 moved forward at serious pace on Monday night's edition of Raw.
Both men agreed to facing each other at the biggest pay-per-view of the year, with the added stipulation of a No Holds Barred match.
However, as well as the potential outcome of the match itself, there's also plenty of things WWE can do to determine how successful the bout is on the whole.
Here's a look at some dream and nightmare scenarios for the feud.
Dream: There's No Outside Interferences
Sure, it's WrestleMania. Which means that in all likelihood, WWE is going to pull out all the stops to ensure its main matches at the event are as memorable as possible.
But in the case of Triple H vs. Batista, that doesn't mean repeating what happened four years ago for Hunter's match against Sting at Mania.
While it was cool to see the D-Generation X vs. nWo vibe at WrestleMania 31 when Triple H defeated Sting, here, with the stipulation in play, there's really no need.
So it would be fantastic to see no outside interferences from anyone. No Shawn Michaels, no Evolution members, no Stephanie McMahon.
Just two of the biggest names in the business having an all-out brawl to set the scene for the show's bigger matches. And on that point..
Nightmare: It Runs Close to the Main Event of the Show
WrestleMania 35 is looking like one of the most loaded cards in years.
Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is almost certainly going to be the main event. If it isn't, it'll only be followed by Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar. Then there's the WWE Championship picture, with the story concerning Kofi Kingston.
WWE has three bonafide main event matches there, and it would be a shame if any of them were made to go on before Triple H vs. Batista.
While this is two huge names waging war on one another, it's two huge names from a different era. WWE has moved on, and this year's Mania should be about affording the stars of the present and future the spotlight.
So position HHH vs. Batista somewhere neatly in the middle of the card, and let it serve as an enthralling starter for the main event matches that should rightly follow.
Dream: It's a Throwback to WWE's Attitude Era
With the stipulation already locked in, there are bound to be high expectations.
Any ordinary No Holds Barred match should take both wrestlers, and the audience, outside of their comfort zone. But at WrestleMania? It's got to be absolutely blockbuster.
So fans should see a throwback to WWE's glory days, the Attitude Era, with both men really pushing each other to their absolute limit.
Triple H's patented sledgehammer should make an appearance, naturally. But so too should a whole variety of other weapons, with both men brawling all across the Mania set.
If this match is going to be remembered for the right reasons, it's got to be different. And with the stipulation in place, it's got to be brutal, hardcore and destructive.
Nightmare: Triple H Wins
Batista laid the foundations for this match all the way back in October, at the 1000th taping of SmackDown.
Even if it is factually inaccurate (ProFightDB documents numerous examples of Triple H triumphing over Batista), Batista's proclamation that Triple H has never beaten him always felt like the start of a WrestleMania feud.
And here we are, five months on from that night.
But in truth, though the story may well be built around Batista's claims on SmackDown 1000, it's still got to be The Animal who triumphs here.
This feels like it's going to be billed as the final match of both Triple H and Batista's career. In reality, that statement is only likely to be true for Batista, who will leave WWE again and return to Hollywood.
Triple H? He'll still be around. There'll surely still be at least one more chance for The Game to end on a high.
So this has got to be Batista's night at Mania, no matter if he is the villain in this feud or not. WWE missed a trick in having Sting not go over Hunter at WrestleMania 31. That surely won't happen again this time.