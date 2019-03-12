Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Triple H vs Batista's WWE WrestleMania 35 Feud

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The storyline and planning for Triple H's showdown with Batista at WWE WrestleMania 35 moved forward at serious pace on Monday night's edition of Raw.

Both men agreed to facing each other at the biggest pay-per-view of the year, with the added stipulation of a No Holds Barred match.

However, as well as the potential outcome of the match itself, there's also plenty of things WWE can do to determine how successful the bout is on the whole.

Here's a look at some dream and nightmare scenarios for the feud.