Watch Kurt Angle Reveal Plan to Retire After Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Kurt Angle addresses the crowd after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the WrestleMania 33 weekend at a ceremony on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

WrestleMania 35 will be the last time wrestling fans see Kurt Angle step between the ropes of a WWE ring.

The 1996 Olympic gold medalist announced Monday on Raw he intends to have one more farewell match at WrestleMania.

Angle's opponent is unclear. Presumably, WWE will either select one of his past rivals or a young up-and-coming star who would benefit from facing off against a legend on the biggest stage.

Angle returned to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 33 in order to join the 2017 Hall of Fame class. During the April 3, 2017, edition of Raw, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced Angle would be the new Raw general manager.

Angle has wrestled sporadically since then. He was an honorary member of The Shield to aid Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in a victory over Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Kane, Sheamus and The Miz at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in 2017. He also teamed with Ronda Rousey to beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

Now that Angle provided a firm date for when he'll walk away, fans can prepare for his retirement accordingly.

