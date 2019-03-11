Video: Triple H vs. Batista Set for WWE WrestleMania 35 in No Holds Barred Match

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Batista got his wish Monday night on Raw when Triple H agreed to a match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

The Animal may have second thoughts about putting the gears in motion for this situation, though. Triple H announced their battle will be a no holds barred match.

Batista planted the seeds for a potential WrestleMania date with Triple H on the 1,000th edition of SmackDown Live last October when he alluded to The Game's futility against him in the past.

Nobody expected to see Batista at Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration on Feb. 25. He spoiled the party by attacking Flair backstage.

To some extent, wrestling Triple H at The Showcase of the Immortals will bring Batista's WWE career full circle. His victory over his former Evolution stablemate in the main event of WrestleMania 21 in 2005 was the moment he established himself as a true singles star.

Now, Triple H has the opportunity to close the book on Batista's time in WWE for good.