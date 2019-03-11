Video: Triple H vs. Batista Set for WWE WrestleMania 35 in No Holds Barred Match

Video: Triple H vs. Batista Set for WWE WrestleMania 35 in No Holds Barred MatchMarch 12, 2019
Batista got his wish Monday night on Raw when Triple H agreed to a match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.
The Animal may have second thoughts about putting the gears in motion for this situation, though. Triple H announced their battle will be a no holds barred match.
WWE @WWE
What does @DaveBautista want?? He wants @TripleH at #WrestleMania! And he's GOT IT! #Raw https://t.co/w8tl2EcxXC
WWE @WWE
No rules. No restrictions. NO HOLDS BARRED! @TripleH will face @DaveBautista in a #NoHoldsBarred Match at #WrestleMania! #RAW https://t.co/IYVIvTYejW
Batista planted the seeds for a potential WrestleMania date with Triple H on the 1,000th edition of SmackDown Live last October when he alluded to The Game's futility against him in the past.
Nobody expected to see Batista at Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration on Feb. 25. He spoiled the party by attacking Flair backstage.
To some extent, wrestling Triple H at The Showcase of the Immortals will bring Batista's WWE career full circle. His victory over his former Evolution stablemate in the main event of WrestleMania 21 in 2005 was the moment he established himself as a true singles star.
Now, Triple H has the opportunity to close the book on Batista's time in WWE for good.
Raw Recap, Grades and Reaction