Real Madrid's Florentino Perez on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe: 'I'd Take Them Both'

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said he would take both Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu if given the opportunity.

Speaking after Zinedine Zidane was reappointed manager of the club on Monday, Perez was asked what Zidane's French link could mean for their hopes of signing Mbappe. When then asked about long-linked target Neymar and whether he'd prefer the Brazilian or Mbappe, Real's supremo responded, "I'd take them both," per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Zidane has moved back to the Bernabeu 10 months after he left the helm, and rumours are already abuzz as to what this summer's transfer rebuild has in store for the returned club legend.

One would think even a club of Real's magnitude might struggle to tempt PSG into selling both Neymar and Mbappe, particularly given the French club are intent on cracking the UEFA Champions League.

The French titans have spent more than £360 million to bring Neymar and Mbappe to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona and AS Monaco, respectively.

Both players are contracted in the French capital until June 2022, and PSG would likely demand to recoup at least the £200 million they spent to acquire Neymar, 27, in order to let him return to La Liga.

That being said, French football writer Jeremy Smith suggested PSG would have a lot to gain by cashing in on the Brazilian in order to fill out their squad more adequately:

Sport (h/t AS) recently reported Perez was willing to offer PSG €350 million (£297.9 million) to sign Neymar, though such a transfer would almost certainly rule out a move for Mbappe without major sales.

Not only that, but Sport suggested Real could offer Neymar €45 million (£38.3 million) per year in salary—a little more than £700,000 per week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer has left a noticeable hole in Real's lineup, and Zidane's reappointment to replace Santiago Solari on Monday signals change is in effect.

Sportswriter Andrew Gaffney suggested winger Gareth Bale, 29, as one player Real could sell in order to free up funds for one of Neymar or Mbappe:

Perez has gained a reputation for pulling off unlikely transfers during his time in charge of Real, but the idea of convincing PSG to sell both Neymar and Mbappe appears to lie outside even his skill set.