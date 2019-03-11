Jerry Porter: Playing with Raiders' Jon Gruden Was Hell; WR Wanted to Fight Him

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jerry Porter spent the first two years of his NFL career playing under Jon Gruden and said it was "hell" in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Gruden drafted the receiver in the second round in 2000, but the two apparently never got along before the coach left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

"He's an abrasive guy, and our personalities clashed," Porter said of the coach.

One of the biggest problems with Gruden was apparently his inability to deal with rookies, which the receiver seemed to learn firsthand.

"Rookies, young guys—he leans on them," he said. "It's nothing they've ever seen before. It's tough, and it gets you to the point where I felt like I wanted to fight Gruden once."

This was seen during the coach's return as he relied on veteran players throughout the 2018 season. The Raiders had the oldest roster in the NFL with an average age of 27.4, which was also the oldest since at least 2012, per Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice.

Porter spent nine years in the NFL before retiring after the 2008 season, so he saw a variety of coaches at this level. However, it seems the current Raiders coach stands out.