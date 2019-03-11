Kevin Durant Day-to-Day After Suffering Ankle Injury in Warriors' Loss to Suns

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The forward left in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury, which was described as a right ankle contusion. He was unable to return in the eventual 115-111 loss.

The Warriors are off until Wednesday, when they go on the road to face the Houston Rockets.

Head coach Steve Kerr indicated after the game that the injury wasn't serious, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, although his status for Wednesday's game remains uncertain for now.

While Durant missed a combined 34 games during his first two seasons with the Warriors, his only missed game this year was because of rest at the end of February.

Durant is churning out 27.4 points in 35.4 minutes per game this season, both of which are the most he's had since joining the Warriors. He's also proved invaluable despite the amount of talent around him.

The Warriors are outscoring their opponents by 10.7 points per 100 possessions with Durant on the court this season, per NBA.com. With him on the bench, opponents outscore them by 7.4 points per 100 possessions. That 18.1-point swing is by far the highest of any Warriors player.

The Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic in Durant's only missed game of the year, and they couldn't close out the lowly Suns on Sunday after he left in the fourth quarter.

Golden State could remain cautious with Durant, but it can't afford to have him out for too long.