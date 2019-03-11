Kevin Durant Day-to-Day After Suffering Ankle Injury in Warriors' Loss to Suns

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after injuring his ankle during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The forward left in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury, which was described as a right ankle contusion. He was unable to return in the eventual 115-111 loss.

The Warriors are off until Wednesday, when they go on the road to face the Houston Rockets.

Head coach Steve Kerr indicated after the game that the injury wasn't serious, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, although his status for Wednesday's game remains uncertain for now.

While Durant missed a combined 34 games during his first two seasons with the Warriors, his only missed game this year was because of rest at the end of February. 

Durant is churning out 27.4 points in 35.4 minutes per game this season, both of which are the most he's had since joining the Warriors. He's also proved invaluable despite the amount of talent around him.

The Warriors are outscoring their opponents by 10.7 points per 100 possessions with Durant on the court this season, per NBA.com. With him on the bench, opponents outscore them by 7.4 points per 100 possessions. That 18.1-point swing is by far the highest of any Warriors player.

The Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic in Durant's only missed game of the year, and they couldn't close out the lowly Suns on Sunday after he left in the fourth quarter.

Golden State could remain cautious with Durant, but it can't afford to have him out for too long.

Related

    The Golden State Warriors’ Bizarre Adventure

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    The Golden State Warriors’ Bizarre Adventure

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Kyrie Sorry for Recent Media Issues: 'Hasn't Been Perfect'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Sorry for Recent Media Issues: 'Hasn't Been Perfect'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Andre Ingram Joining Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Andre Ingram Joining Lakers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Magic Ignored Pleas to Re-Sign Lopez, Randle

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Magic Ignored Pleas to Re-Sign Lopez, Randle

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report