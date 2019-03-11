Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Jets 'Divided' on Pursuing Star RB in 2019 Free Agency

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New York Jets were expected to be among the favorites to sign Le'Veon Bell, but it does not appear everyone in the organization is sold on breaking the bank for the free-agent running back.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Jets decision-makers are "divided" on signing Bell.

"There's a general feeling in the building that Bell is worth pursuing only to a certain point," Mehta added.

Bell, 27, is expected to sign with the highest bidder after forgoing the Pittsburgh Steelers' $14.5 million franchise tag to sit out the entire 2018 season. 

The Jets have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Chris Ivory in 2015. They haven't had a Pro Bowler at the position since Thomas Jones in 2008.

Bell was considered the NFL's most complete running back heading into the 2018 season. His 129 yards from scrimmage per game are an NFL record, and he's been selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams three times.

Of course, Bell has not always been keen on the idea of playing for the Jets. He tweeted last year that $60 million "ain't enough to come run with the Jets." Odds are his opinion has very much changed, given his desire to recoup that $14.5 million lost last year and the Jets' massive amounts of salary-cap room.

The Jets currently have $82.3 million in cap space, the second-highest total in the NFL. 

