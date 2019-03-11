Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson Ignored Pleas to Re-Sign Brook Lopez, Julius Randle

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Julius Randle, left, and Brook Lopez watch the closing moments of the Lakers 113-102 loss to the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Brook Lopez and Julius Randle are enjoying productive seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively, but the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff reportedly wanted President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson to keep them in purple and gold.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Johnson "ignored the pleas of the coaching staff that he retain" the two bigs following the signing of LeBron James and instead added JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson.

The report comes amid speculation surrounding the future of head coach Luke Walton, with Oram noting that firing Walton "would cause considerable heartburn for officials within the organization who, according to team sources, continue to advocate for him."

The pair of frontcourt players surely would have helped a Lakers team that is among the league's most disappointing this season. Even with James leading the way, Los Angeles is a mere 30-36 and 7.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with just 16 games remaining.

The playoffs are an absolute long shot at best at this point, but that may not have been the case with Lopez and Randle instead of the journeymen Johnson turned toward.

Lopez is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game for the Bucks and is shooting a career-best 36.7 percent from deep. He would be an ideal big to play with James because his ability to extend his game beyond the arc would provide floor spacing for the King to either attack the basket or kick out for open looks.

  1. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  2. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  3. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  4. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  5. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  6. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  7. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  8. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  9. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  10. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  11. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  12. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  13. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  14. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  15. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  16. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  17. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  18. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  19. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  20. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

Right Arrow Icon

His rim protection would also bolster a Lakers defense that is an ugly 23rd in the league in defensive rating in the last 10 games, per NBA.com.

As for Randle, he is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Pelicans as a constant double-double threat who appears to have a bright future at 24 years old.

Unless Johnson and the Lakers are able to add marquee pieces this offseason before James turns 35 years old in December, they do not share that bright future in the loaded Western Conference.

Related

    Rumor: Lakers Could Target Boogie, DeAndre Jordan

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rumor: Lakers Could Target Boogie, DeAndre Jordan

    Matthew Moreno
    via Lakers Nation

    The NBA's Age of Anxiety

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The NBA's Age of Anxiety

    The New Yorker
    via The New Yorker

    Draft Lottery Will Swing Lakers-Celtics Race for AD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draft Lottery Will Swing Lakers-Celtics Race for AD

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Waving the White Flag

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Waving the White Flag

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer