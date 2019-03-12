Champions League 2019: Tuesday Odds, Live Stream for Round of 16 Leg 2 Fixtures

TF-Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of missing a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in nine years as Juventus look to overcome a two-goal deficit at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Los Rojiblancos beat Juve 2-0 in Madrid last month and hope to apply the finishing touches in Turin. Ronaldo has scored 22 goals against Atletico during his career and will cling on to the hope of sparking a round-of-16 revival.

Manchester City left it late to complete a 3-2 comeback at Schalke in their first-leg meeting and are on the brink of reaching back-to-back Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

Domenico Todesco's side travel to the Etihad Stadium having failed to win in six matches and losing the last four in succession, with the German visitors in need of a miracle of their own to qualify for the last eight.

Tuesday's Second-Leg Fixtures

Manchester City vs. Schalke, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Ronaldo's Juventus Under Rare Pressure vs. Atletico

As impressive as Diego Simeone's side were at the Wanda Metropolitano in February, it would be folly to count this Juventus team—led by a familiar face to the opposition—out of quarter-final contention just yet.

Ronaldo remained defiant in the face of the media after he was peppered with taunts in Madrid last month, reminding his critics who held the bragging rights in Europe's recent history, via the Guardian:

Ronaldo was more respectful of his opponent in an interview with Juventus TV ahead of the second leg, (h/t AS):

"They're a strong team, everyone knows that. They defend well, don't take risks, and play on the counterattack. But we are ready, we will do anything to win. The small details will make the difference. We want to go through this round and be in the quarter-finals. Football is like this, nobody expected us to lose in the first leg, but anything can happen. We want to give a strong response at home in front of our supporters."

Atletico boast a two-goal cushion travelling to Allianz Stadium, but striker Diego Costa is suspended (as is Thomas Partey), while Simeone has a dilemma at left-back with Lucas Hernandez and Filipe Luis both out, per Football Italia.

Star centre-back Diego Godin was suspended for Saturday's 1-0 win over Leganes but suffered a thigh injury in the buildup to that game. However, ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan wrote he was on course to feature, with Juanfran the potential cover at left-back:

Ronaldo will face Atletico for a 33rd time on Tuesday, per Transfermarkt, tying Barcelona as the team he's met most in his career. He's lost only nine times in 32 meetings before now, winning 15 times and drawing on eight occasions.

Juventus need two unanswered goals to force extra time, but manager Massimiliano Allegri will be all too careful not to chase the game and give away a critical away goal after his side failed to net in Madrid.

Manchester City Seek to Avoid Schalke Shock

Just as it seemed as though the knockout curse was striking for City once again in 2019, Pep Guardiola's ambitious star vehicle found their fortitude to pull off a memorable comeback in Gelsenkirchen three weeks ago.

The video assistant referee made a pair of difficult decisions as Nabil Bentaleb's brace of penalties put them ahead, but Leroy Sane's free-kick followed by Raheem Sterling's 90th-minute poke settled the first-leg scoreline:

Sane in particular bore a burden to impress in some regard against his old side, and the Germany winger showed class by refusing to apologise after his meteoric strike, per Goal:

Guardiola would be the last to take an aggregate lead for granted at this stage of the competition. City took a 4-0 lead away to Basel in last season's round of 16, and although it didn't affect the final outcome, they were somewhat embarrassed to lose 2-1 at home ahead of the quarter-finals.

They can't afford a similar slip-up against the Miners, and the Catalan coach called on his Champions League "teenagers" to show maturity in seeing through their round-of-16 result.

Schalke won't be able to rely on the VAR to back them up with another pair of spot-kick decisions at the Etihad, although Todesco will take progress by any means necessary if it means advancing.