Manchester City vs. Schalke: How to Watch, Schedule, Odds and Preview

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Manchester City and Schalke will play each other in the second leg of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, Mar. 12 at 4 p.m. ET. City defeated Schalke 3-2 in a thrilling first leg matchup in Germany.

The Cityzens will host the second leg in Manchester. The winner on aggregate score will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. The tiebreaker is away goals scored. If both the aggregate score and away goals are tied (this can only happen if Schalke defeats Manchester City 3-2 in the second leg), the teams will play an additional 30 minutes in extra time. If still tied, the match will be decided with a penalty shootout.

Below you can find information on Manchester City vs. Schalke dates and kickoff times, how to watch and live stream the matches in the United States and the United Kingdom, odds and betting information, and a preview for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup.

Manchester vs. Schalke: Schedule, dates, kickoff times

The second leg of Manchester City vs. Schalke from Etihad Stadium in Manchester kicks off Tuesday, Mar. 12 at 4 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Schalke: How to watch and stream in the U.S. and U.K.

The second leg of Manchester City vs. Schalke can be watched live on B/R Live on Mar. 12 at 4 p.m. ET. TNT coverage for the second leg will begin at 3 p.m. ET with the B/R Football Matchday show and conclude with a half-hour post-match show.

The Manchester City vs. Schalke livestream on B/R Live will include post-match press conferences from the coaches of each club.

In the U.K., all UEFA Champions League matches are available on TV and streaming with BT Sport.

Manchester City vs. Schalke: Odds and betting information

Schalke (+700, per OddsShark) comes in as the massive underdog against Manchester City (-1250) in large part due to City's good 3-2 first leg result on the road, as well as their dominance in both domestic and European competitions this season. According to FiveThirtyEight, City has over a 99% chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

They also project Manchester City as the favorites to win the entire competition, giving the Premier League side a 27% chance of finishing the season top of Europe.

Manchester City vs. Schalke: Match Preview

Schalke have struggled as of late to find any kind of good form, losing six of their eight matches since the start of February and being outscored 20-9 during that stretch. Meanwhile, Manchester City have only lost five matches out of 46 total throughout the season and have outscored their opponents 116-25.

It was a rollercoaster of a first leg, with Sergio Aguero and City capitalizing on a Schalke error in the 18th minute to take the lead. Schalke's Nabil Bentaleb helped the home side roar back by converting two first half penalties to give the German team a surprising 2-1 lead at halftime. It was City's night however, as former Schalke prospect turned Manchester City star Leroy Sane scored a miraculous free kick late to level it.

Raheem Sterling's finish in the 90th minute put the Cityzens ahead for good and gave them an aggregate lead heading into the second leg.

According to a report from Bild, Schalke manager Domenico Tedesco appears to be feeling the pressure to keep his job and plans on fielding a "B-team" in the second leg rather than their usual starters to avoid "physical and psychological damage" that could seal his fate with the club.

If there's been one bright spot for Schalke as of late, it's the play of Weston McKennie since returning from a muscle injury last week. The American picked up an assist in his first start since the first leg against City. U.S. Men's National Team supporters will hope to see the Texas native in action on Tuesday.