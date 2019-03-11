Report: Neymar Investigated by Tax Authorities for Barcelona Contract Bonus

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is being investigated by Spanish tax authorities in regards to a payment he received before leaving Barcelona, it's been reported.

According to El Mundo (h/t Alex Cope of the Daily Mirror), the Spanish tax office have requested to the Barcelona Labour Court that they be sent documentation in regards to a bonus Neymar received after signing his previous contract with the Blaugrana.

It's said the authorities are seeking to validate whether the bonus was taxed properly in Spain as well as the world-record transfer that took Neymar from Barcelona to Paris in the summer of 2017.

After signing a contract with Barcelona in 2016, Neymar is said to have earned a £55.3 million loyalty bonus. A year later, he made a £190 million move from the Catalan giants to PSG, with the Ligue 1 club triggering a release clause in his Blaugrana contract.

PSG have reportedly sent documents to the Spanish tax authorities relating to Neymar's transfer, although figures have been covered up in them. Despite the Ligue 1 side saying these amounts are confidential, the court have asked for the correspondence to be sent back unedited.

It's added by El Mundo that Barcelona have paid £20.4 million of Neymar's bonus but have requested that amount be returned following the transfer to PSG.

With interest and a fine in mind, the La Liga side are reported to be looking to recoup £64 million from their former star, while Neymar wants the rest of the amount specified in his contract paid in full.

Neymar has enjoyed success in Paris since making the move but has had to watch on from the sidelines due to injury as PSG have suffered two UEFA Champions League last-16 exits in succession.

During his time at Barcelona, the Brazilian linked up to great effect with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, winning La Liga twice and the Champions League in 2015.