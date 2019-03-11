Sergio Ramos Talks Ajax Ban, 'Disastrous' Real Madrid Form on Twitter

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos took to Twitter on Monday to address a number of points after what he described as a "disastrous" run of form for the club.

While Madrid were 4-1 winners in La Liga on Sunday at Real Valladolid, speculation has been swirling in the aftermath of a poor string of results, and Ramos addressed various issues head-on on Twitter in an extended thread:

With Madrid set to end the season without any silverware, it appears unlikely manager Santiago Solari will be in the dugout come the start of next season.

Los Blancos director Emilio Butragueno was asked whether Solari would remain in his position until the end of the season on Sunday but was non-committal, per Marca.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones praised Ramos for using the platform to speak candidly about Madrid's issues:



Spanish football journalist Rik Sharma joked about the style of the post from the Los Blancos skipper:



Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC doesn't believe the Tweeting will help anyone associated with the club other than Ramos himself:



The defender was absent for Los Blancos last week as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Ajax, having picked up a suspension in the first leg of the tie.

Ramos' ban was then extended after it was deemed he picked up the yellow card intentionally, with Madrid's potential progression in mind having won the first leg 2-1.

Prior to the 4-1 loss to the Dutch giants, Madrid were also beaten by Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu twice in the space of four days, resulting in elimination from the Copa del Rey and the Blaugrana pulling 12 points clear of them in La Liga.

Although Ramos' form has been inconsistent this season, it was clear the team lacked his leadership at the base of the side. The defender's aggression and organisation have been key to Los Blancos winning four of the last five Champions League titles.