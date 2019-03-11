Sergio Ramos Talks Ajax Ban, 'Disastrous' Real Madrid Form on Twitter

Sergio Ramos Talks Ajax Ban, 'Disastrous' Real Madrid Form on TwitterMarch 11, 2019
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos took to Twitter on Monday to address a number of points after what he described as a "disastrous" run of form for the club.
While Madrid were 4-1 winners in La Liga on Sunday at Real Valladolid, speculation has been swirling in the aftermath of a poor string of results, and Ramos addressed various issues head-on on Twitter in an extended thread:
That's why I thought that the most honest way to answer the questions that are circulating around us would be to tackle them directly.
Was the yellow card in Amsterdam an error? Absolutely it was an error and I take the blame 200%.
Did you argue with the President in the dressing room? Dressing room issues are discussed and resolved in the dressing room. There's no problem whatsoever and everybody has the same interest: @realmadrid.
Did you have a confrontation with Marcelo? We have exchanges in every training session. It's part of working with pressure. But it’s just an anecdote like so many others that happen from day to day. @MarceloM12 is like a brother to me.
These reflections are, without doubt, the result of a deeply disappointing season but if success didn’t stop us, we're not going to let defeat stop us. It's our obligation to carry on, to work and to evolve.
Together we have to work for the future and restore our hope. Madridista Commitment. #HalaMadrid
With Madrid set to end the season without any silverware, it appears unlikely manager Santiago Solari will be in the dugout come the start of next season.
Los Blancos director Emilio Butragueno was asked whether Solari would remain in his position until the end of the season on Sunday but was non-committal, per Marca.
Bleacher Report's Dean Jones praised Ramos for using the platform to speak candidly about Madrid's issues:
Dean Jones @DeanJonesBR
Sergio Ramos taking to Twitter to discuss Madrid talking points is what more players should be using this for. The standard: 'So sad to lose today but we go again, thanks for the support' tweet is just pointless. For once, I'm saying players should behave more like Ramos!
Spanish football journalist Rik Sharma joked about the style of the post from the Los Blancos skipper:
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
Sergio Ramos interviewing himself on Twitter. If he can just do three pars to go on top...
Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC doesn't believe the Tweeting will help anyone associated with the club other than Ramos himself:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Ramos basically using social media today to confirm all the stories he and his camp have leaked to the local press - all of which of course aim to show him positively - since the Ajax defeat.
The defender was absent for Los Blancos last week as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Ajax, having picked up a suspension in the first leg of the tie.
Ramos' ban was then extended after it was deemed he picked up the yellow card intentionally, with Madrid's potential progression in mind having won the first leg 2-1.
Prior to the 4-1 loss to the Dutch giants, Madrid were also beaten by Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu twice in the space of four days, resulting in elimination from the Copa del Rey and the Blaugrana pulling 12 points clear of them in La Liga.
Although Ramos' form has been inconsistent this season, it was clear the team lacked his leadership at the base of the side. The defender's aggression and organisation have been key to Los Blancos winning four of the last five Champions League titles.
