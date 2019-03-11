Wanda Nara Says Mauro Icardi 'Wants to Stay at Inter,' Talks Knee Injury

Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, has said the player wants to stay at Inter Milan despite recent speculation regarding his future.

Icardi has not featured for the club since it was confirmed he had been stripped of the captaincy in February. Last week, following numerous cryptic Instagram posts from the player about his situation, Inter confirmed a "cordial meeting" had been held between Icardi, Nara and club chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Speaking to Tiki Taka (h/t Football Italia), Nara made it clear the striker wants to remain at the San Siro and said the player is currently sidelined due to injury, meaning he is a doubt for the showdown with local rivals AC Milan on Sunday:

"Mauro wants to stay at Inter. I'm working to make him feel good and make peace with the club. We also chose a lawyer who's an Inter fan!

"The derby? The knee problem isn't an invention. He's taking care of himself 24 hours a day. Health is his priority right now because maybe he doesn't feel important for the team.

"Absent at San Siro against SPAL? We stayed at home with our family watching the game. It wasn't because we were afraid of whistling. It was also something we agreed with the club. I talk to Marotta more than I do to Mauro right now to avoid any misunderstandings at a time like this."

While Icardi has been linked with a move away from Inter, Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren said any club should be hesitant about signing him:

The reference to Icardi's knee problem comes after Inter said on their official website that the Argentina international did not have an issue following an examination by medical staff.

Speaking ahead of the game on Sunday, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti said despite the assessment of club doctors, Icardi said: "No, I still feel pain. I'll tell you when I feel ready to play," per Perform (h/t AS).

Nevertheless, there does appear to be an end in sight at last to the saga, with the club, Icardi and his agent in discussions.

On his birthday last month, bet365 put into context just how important Icardi has been to the club in recent years:

Squawka Football broke down how prolific he has been in his 200 appearances for the Nerazzurri:

Although the ongoing drama is an unwelcome distraction for Inter, if Icardi does get back in the team and agree a new contract, then it would be a major boost for the club. His current deal is set to expire in 2021.

While Sunday's derby is likely to come too soon for Icardi, having him involved in the final couple of months of the season would be key for Inter while they pursue a top-four finish and the UEFA Europa League title.