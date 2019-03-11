Vincent Kompany 'Convinced' Liverpool Will Win All Their Premier League Games

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side will have to be perfect in their final games of the season, because he does not expect Liverpool to drop any more points in the title race.

City are one point ahead of the Reds with eight Premier League matches remaining.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, the Belgian said:

"We couldn't have asked for more at this stage of the season but we are all convinced that Liverpool will win every single remaining game until the end of the season.

"We know how big the task ahead of us is with big games still coming up and difficult games against any team. We're all relaxed and calm, we're not getting carried away."

Ahead of the weekend's action, here is what the two sides' respective run-ins looked like:

City won 3-1 against Watford before the Reds beat Burnley 4-2, so it's as you were in the title race.

Of their remaining fixtures, Liverpool arguably have the easier schedule.

They play four of the bottom five teams in their last eight games, while their two hardest fixtures on paper—the matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea—are at home.

Liverpool are a force to be reckoned with at Anfield, too:

City also host Spurs, but they still have to go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. They'll also come up against Leicester City and Crystal Palace, who both beat them in December.

The Sky Blues have form on their side, though. Liverpool may have won on Sunday, but they've drawn four times in their last seven league games, whereas City's only blip in their last 11 was a defeat at Newcastle United.

Liverpool have shown the ability to go on winning streaks—they ended 2018 with nine consecutive victories in the Premier League—and they'll need to be similarly strong to keep the pressure on City during the run-in.