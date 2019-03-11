Golden Shoe 2018-19: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on March 11

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona star Lionel Messi extended his lead in the race for the European Golden Shoe on Saturday with his 26th La Liga goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Fabio Quagliarella moved ahead of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo into third place as he reached 20 goals for the campaign.

Fellow Serie A star Krzysztof Piatek pulled level with Ronaldo on 38 points, while further back Robert Skov, Luis Suarez and Harry Kane increased their totals.

Here are the standings on March 11:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 26 x 2.0 difficulty factor = 52.0

2. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain: 24 x 2.0 = 48.0

3. Fabio Quagliarella, Sampdoria: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

T4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

T4. Krzysztof Piatek, Genoa/AC Milan: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

6. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

7. Robert Skov, FC Copenhagen: 23 x 1.5 = 34.5

T8. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned each European league with a difficulty rating between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, the Danish Superliga has a rating of 1.5, while La Liga, the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 have maximum ratings of two. As such, goals scored in those leagues are worth more points than Robert Skov's for Copenhagen.

Messi and Suarez struck in Barca's 3-1 victory at home to Rayo Vallecano. After Gerard Pique had cancelled out Raul de Thomas' opener, Messi dispatched a penalty and Suarez finished off a neat team move to hand Barcelona three points.

Quagliarella also scored a spot-kick, but his effort wasn't enough to give Sampdoria the win as they lost 2-1 to Atalanta.

It did see him reach an impressive milestone for the season, though:

Piatek could soon join him in that elite club after he scored his 19th Serie A goal, bundling home Samu Castillejo's header to fire AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Chievo.

Football Italia's Rich Hall believes Piatek could have a big impact on the Rossoneri's campaign:

Kane scored his third goal in his last four Premier League appearances on Saturday, latching onto a chip from Dele Alli before firing past Angus Gunn.

It was the England international's 200th career goal for club and country, but it wasn't enough for Tottenham, who slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

Kane was surprisingly wasteful aside from his goal, which was one of just two shots on target he managed from eight efforts on goal.

If he's to overtake Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot, he'll need to be more clinical in the coming months.