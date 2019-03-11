Mark Ingram Rumors: Free-Agent RB Drawing Interest from Bears, Packers

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Veteran running back Mark Ingram is a free agent this offseason and could have a pair of NFC North teams on his trail.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have both shown an interest in signing Ingram (h/t Rotoworld).

Ingram has expressed a desire to return to the New Orleans Saints for a ninth season, per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett:

"I'm not looking just to up and leave New Orleans. We've got a good squad. I feel like we can do this type of thing for many more years. So I'm not looking just to bail out of New Orleans. I was drafted here. I met my wife here, my children were born here. Very rarely does anybody get to spend their career in one place. I love New Orleans, I love this team, I love this organization. So we'll see what happens. ... I hope everything works out. I love it here."

Given his age (29), Ingram may not be willing to give New Orleans a hometown discount, though. This could be his last chance to cash in as a free agent.

Ingram appeared in 12 games in 2018, running for 645 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the Saints' first four games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The two-time Pro Bowler would have obvious value to either the Bears or Packers.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Chicago was discussing potential trades centered around Jordan Howard. Were the team to move Howard, Ingram would be a great backfield complement to Tarik Cohen, who excels as a pass-catcher.

For the Packers, Ingram would be a sort of hedge against Aaron Jones or Jamaal Williams. Jones has been effective over his first two years, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and running for 1,176 yards in 24 games. Williams has 1,020 yards and seven scores in 32 appearances.

Having Ingram would provide some security for Green Bay were Jones or Williams to struggle with a larger role in the running game.