Samoa Joe Retains US Title over Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Andrade at WWE Fastlane

Samoa Joe Retains US Title over Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Andrade at WWE FastlaneMarch 11, 2019
Samoa Joe retained the United States Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at Fastlane on Sunday. Joe outlasted R-Truth, Rey Mysterio and Andrade.
Mysterio looked to be rolling after connecting with the 619 on Joe. As he looked to complete the second half of his finisher, though, Joe moved out of the way. Mysterio hit the canvas, and Joe immediately locked him in the Coquina Clutch.
Mysterio passed out, forcing the referee to call for the bell.
WWE @WWE
The #CoquinaClutch spells the end for @reymysterio, and @SamoaJoe is STILL your #USChampion at #WWEFastlane! https://t.co/H0F7l0y8KK
In general, the four stars delivered a match that far exceeded expectations given how quickly it was thrown together for the pay-per-view.
WWE @WWE
Things have gotten chaotic and it looks to be anybody's game in the #Fatal4Way Match for the #USTitle! #WWEFastlane @SamoaJoe @RonKillings @reymysterio @AndradeCienWWE https://t.co/vK29wJSyFW
Kevin Berge @TheBerge_
Show stolen by a match that wasn't even supposed to be on the card. Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, and R-Truth have outdone themselves again. #WWEFastlane
Considering he has held the title for less than a week, Joe was the heavy favorite to leave Fastlane as the U.S. champion. Keeping the belt on Joe presents plenty of entertaining scenarios for WrestleMania 35, especially since it's unclear who might be in the title picture.
WWE could use the occasion to help elevate one of its newest call-ups from NXT, or a returning legend such as John Cena could get a crack at Joe on April 7.
WWE Fastlane Updated Recap