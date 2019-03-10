Samoa Joe Retains US Title over Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Andrade at WWE Fastlane

Credit: WWE.com

Samoa Joe retained the United States Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at Fastlane on Sunday. Joe outlasted R-Truth, Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

Mysterio looked to be rolling after connecting with the 619 on Joe. As he looked to complete the second half of his finisher, though, Joe moved out of the way. Mysterio hit the canvas, and Joe immediately locked him in the Coquina Clutch.

Mysterio passed out, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

In general, the four stars delivered a match that far exceeded expectations given how quickly it was thrown together for the pay-per-view.

Considering he has held the title for less than a week, Joe was the heavy favorite to leave Fastlane as the U.S. champion. Keeping the belt on Joe presents plenty of entertaining scenarios for WrestleMania 35, especially since it's unclear who might be in the title picture.

WWE could use the occasion to help elevate one of its newest call-ups from NXT, or a returning legend such as John Cena could get a crack at Joe on April 7.