Watch Antonio Brown Talk Trade to Raiders While Doing Pushups in Pool

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It took a little while, but Jon Gruden's insistence that NFL players were "dying" to play for the Oakland Raiders proved correct.

Antonio Brown posted a video on Instagram Live in which he celebrated his trade to Oakland from the Pittsburgh Steelers by doing pushups in his pool.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders traded third- and fifth-round draft picks to the Steelers to acquire Brown.

Oakland immediately gave Brown plenty of reasons—about 30 million of them—to celebrate the move. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the Raiders restructured Brown's contract to give him $30 million guaranteed. The team also raised the total value of his contract from a little over $38.9 million to $50.1 million.

Hiring Gruden was part of the Raiders' plan to make a big splash when they move from the Bay Area to Las Vegas. The team also needs star-level players to further that strategy, and Brown certainly falls under that designation.

Seeing Brown's enthusiasm upon joining the Raiders will help build a little more excitement within the fanbase to offset a disappointing 4-12 season in 2018.