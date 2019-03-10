WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The final pay-per-view remaining on the Road to WrestleMania kicked off, officially, with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships up for grabs as The Usos defended against Shane McMahon and Cleveland’s own The Miz.

The former champions were cheered on by Miz’s friends, family and fellow Clevelanders while the champions entered to a more mixed reaction that usual.

The challengers dominated early, feeding off the emotion of the crowd, until a nasty clothesline grounded McMahon and allowed The Usos to take control of the bout. The isolated and grounded the prodigal son as Miz watched on, frustration mounting, in the corner.

A big DDT from McMahon allowed him to create separation and make the hot tag to Miz, who exploded into the match with a flurry of offense, including a springboard double ax handle. He even scaled the ropes and delivered a top rope high cross body block that wiped both champions out at ringside.

The action broke down late and Miz delivered the Skull-Crushing Finale to Jey Uso. The referee, though, was caught up with getting McMahon out of the ring and missed the count initially, leading to a disappointing two count instead of the title-winning fall.

Miz continued to fight, seeking a monumental victory in front of his hometown fans. Down in the center of the ring, though, he had no choice but to watch as Jey Uso climbed the ropes and dared McMahon to go Coast to Coast. He did, catching Uso with a dropkick to the knees that disrupted a splash.

Recovered, Miz listened to his father at ringside and tried for a frog splash but landed on Uso’s knees and was rolled up for three.

After the match, McMahon feigned support of his partner, even pausing to acknowledge his father, before turning on Miz. He beat the hell out of his now former partner, ripped the "Cleveland is Awesome" shirt off him and bullied Mr. Miz.

He applied a triangle choke to close out the beating. Mr. Miz checked on his son as the crowd booed McMahon's exit.

Result

The Usos defeated Miz and McMahon

Grade

B-

Analysis

This was much improved over their Fastlane match, thanks to the crowd heat and the amount of people genuinely invested in Miz winning.

It was that investment that made the post-match beatdown that much more effective.

A total swerve, McMahon's heel turn was the first truly interesting development in the story and one that will provide the WWE Universe a fresh take on The Miz's character and a new dynamic to a WrestleMania match they have expected for months.

McMahon was spectacular, Miz was sympathetic for the first time since he caught an ass-whooping in Cleveland at the hands of Randy Orton in 2013 and the result was a red-hot angle to start a show that many pegged as ultimately predictable.