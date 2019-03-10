WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMarch 10, 2019
The Road to WrestleMania 35 rolled through Cleveland Sunday night as WWE presented Fastlane, a pay-per-view headlined by Kevin Owens challenging Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship and the reunited Shield battling Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match.
With WrestleMania implications up and down the card, including Becky Lynch's last chance to ensure the grandest women's title match of them all does not go down without her, Sunday's extravaganza had a ton of potential to be one of the most significant and newsworthy shows of the year.
This, despite what appeared to be a predictable card on paper.
Who emerged victoriously from the evening's highest-profile bouts, and how did the results of the night's in-ring action affect the build to WrestleMania's top feuds and its most prominent stars?
Find out with this recap of the March 10 pay-per-view spectacular.
Kickoff Show: The New Day vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura
The in-ring portion of Sunday's show began during the Kickoff Show with a late-addition tag match pitting The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.
The crowd was strongly behind the babyfaces, who were not accompanied by Kofi Kingston after the surging Superstar was summoned to the McMahon family offices moments before the contest.
Rusev and Nakamura thwarted an early flurry with a nasty kick from The Bulgarian Brute that grounded Woods. The heels would spend several minutes working over the smallest member of the popular trio before a hot tag to Big E turned the tide in the former tag champions' favor.
Later in the match, Woods avoided a Kinshasa and tagged Big E into the match. Lana got involved and nearly cost the popular tandem the match, but the resilient babyfaces continued to fight.
Despite continuously finding themselves out-wrestled by the opposition, and Woods repeatedly on the receiving end of a punishing assault, they remained alive in the match.
When Woods found himself trapped in the Accolade, Big E appeared and tossed Nakamura into the timekeeper's position. With The Artist neutralized, New Day delivered Up Up, Down Down to score the hard-fought victory.
Result
The New Day defeated Nakamura and Rusev
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a damn fine match to kick off the night.
Nakamura and Rusev got a surprising amount of offense in and really set the pace of the match. Woods was fantastic as the babyface-in-peril, and Big E is such an explosive big man that every hot tag, save or high-impact maneuver added a sense of urgency to the bout.
The outcome was never really in doubt, but that did not stop the performers involved from delivering a few quality near-falls that had fans on the edge of their seats.
Not quite up to the level of the cruiserweight matches we have seen in recent months, but this was definitely a Kickoff Show match that set the bar high for the rest of the card to try to eclipse.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Usos
The final pay-per-view remaining on the Road to WrestleMania kicked off, officially, with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships up for grabs as The Usos defended against Shane McMahon and Cleveland’s own The Miz.
The former champions were cheered on by Miz’s friends, family and fellow Clevelanders while the champions entered to a more mixed reaction that usual.
The challengers dominated early, feeding off the emotion of the crowd, until a nasty clothesline grounded McMahon and allowed The Usos to take control of the bout. The isolated and grounded the prodigal son as Miz watched on, frustration mounting, in the corner.
A big DDT from McMahon allowed him to create separation and make the hot tag to Miz, who exploded into the match with a flurry of offense, including a springboard double ax handle. He even scaled the ropes and delivered a top rope high cross body block that wiped both champions out at ringside.
The action broke down late and Miz delivered the Skull-Crushing Finale to Jey Uso. The referee, though, was caught up with getting McMahon out of the ring and missed the count initially, leading to a disappointing two count instead of the title-winning fall.
Miz continued to fight, seeking a monumental victory in front of his hometown fans. Down in the center of the ring, though, he had no choice but to watch as Jey Uso climbed the ropes and dared McMahon to go Coast to Coast. He did, catching Uso with a dropkick to the knees that disrupted a splash.
Recovered, Miz listened to his father at ringside and tried for a frog splash but landed on Uso’s knees and was rolled up for three.
After the match, McMahon feigned support of his partner, even pausing to acknowledge his father, before turning on Miz. He beat the hell out of his now former partner, ripped the "Cleveland is Awesome" shirt off him and bullied Mr. Miz.
He applied a triangle choke to close out the beating. Mr. Miz checked on his son as the crowd booed McMahon's exit.
Result
The Usos defeated Miz and McMahon
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was much improved over their Fastlane match, thanks to the crowd heat and the amount of people genuinely invested in Miz winning.
It was that investment that made the post-match beatdown that much more effective.
A total swerve, McMahon's heel turn was the first truly interesting development in the story and one that will provide the WWE Universe a fresh take on The Miz's character and a new dynamic to a WrestleMania match they have expected for months.
McMahon was spectacular, Miz was sympathetic for the first time since he caught an ass-whooping in Cleveland at the hands of Randy Orton in 2013 and the result was a red-hot angle to start a show that many pegged as ultimately predictable.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose's first opportunity to win singles gold in WWE came Sunday night as she challenged Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a match she had no chance of actually winning.
At least on the surface.
A distraction from Sonya Deville at ringside allowed Rose to deliver a jumping knee to the face, though, and take control of the match. She followed up with an abdominal stretch, working the midsection of her opponent.
Rose continued to take the fight to Asuka but her trash-talking infuriated The Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka fired off a second-rope dropkick, a series of kicks and a corner hip attack. A German release suplex followed, as did a running knee to the face that earned her a two count.
Rose fought back and scored a near-fall, then tried for her finisher but Asuka fought out and delivered a big kick to the face. At ringside, Deville lifted the ring apron to retrieve a weapon from underneath the squared circle.
Rose, running the ropes, slipped on the apron and Asuka finished her with another wicked kick.
After the match, Deville attempted to apologize to her friend but she would have none of it.
Result
Asuka defeated Rose
Grade
C-
Analysis
Both women worked hard but Rose looked like a performer in a big singles spot for the first time and the result was a disjointed bout that never really clicked.
Asuka clearly brought her in-ring game down a notch or two to help Rose out but all that did was lower the quality.
That is not to say Rose did not work hard. She did and her performances leading to this match were those of a performer gaining more and more confidence. Hopefully, this did nothing to curb that.
The tease of dissension amongst Rose and Deville should make for some entertaining television leading into WrestleMania, if nothing else.
Handicap Match: Kofi Kingston vs. The Bar
What started as excited for Kofi Kingston, who believed he was heading to the squared circle for a WWE Championship opportunity, ended in pain and agony as he was faced with a 2-on-1 Handicap match against Sheamus and Cesaro.
Worse? It was fought under Texas Tornado rules, allowing The Bar to compete at the same time rather than tagging in and out of the match. As Mr. McMahon revealed when he deceived Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods were barred from ringside.
A resilient fighter, Kingston fought back from an early onslaught but had his own flurry of offense negated by the numbers disadvantage. The heels dominated, cutting off any attempt at a comeback.
Chants of "this is boring" spilled from the fans as a disenfranchised audience watched one of their favorites obliterated by the former tag team champions.
Woods and Big E, thumbing their noses to the boss, made their way to ringside but were attacked by Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. Back inside the squared circle, The Bar delivered a double White Noise to put Kingston away.
Result
The Bar defeated Kingston
Grade
A
Analysis
The grade may not reflect the fans' reaction to the angle in the arena but this was actually superb booking that will only help Kingston's case for a WWE Championship match and a monumental moment at WrestleMania.
Kingston being repeatedly screwed over by Vince McMahon will only make him more popular and his title win that much more desired. We have 20 years worth of television that dictates that. While fans may be disappointed they did not get the Kingston win tonight, it will be worth it when he finally hoists the title overhead to the dismay of McMahon.
This was but a chapter in a story and much like Daniel Bryan's run to WrestleMania 30, patience should pay off.