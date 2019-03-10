Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Refuses to Blame David De Gea for Granit Xhaka Goal

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to blame goalkeeper David De Gea after Granit Xhaka's shot beat him during the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Solskjaer told a post-match press conference that did not view the strike as an error after he suffered his first Premier League defeat since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm at Old Trafford:

"I don't class it [the goal] as a mistake. I'm stood right behind the ball.

"We don't put pressure on Xhaka, he must be Brazilian because the way he struck the ball and it swerves and moves in the air, goes towards David's left and then changes direction completely. That's just one of those things.

"David is really focused and concentrated. He's too professional to let his mind wander. The best players know how to focus, and he's been absolutely fantastic."

Many criticized De Gea after Xhaka's swerving shot beat him from distance in the 12th minute:

Squawka Football and Sky Sports Statto highlighted the Spain international's record against strikes from distance:

However, De Gea did receive support from former goalkeeper David Preece:

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports (h/t Jake Polden at the Mirror) that talk of a new and improved contract for De Gea may be a distraction.

The Red Devils are in negotiations with the 28-year-old and would be prepared to pay him £350,000 per week, per Sky Sports News.

De Gea will no doubt welcome Solskjaer's support after the defeat saw Manchester United slip out of the top four. However, there's no doubt it was a surprise to see a goalkeeper of his quality beaten by the Arsenal midfielder's effort.