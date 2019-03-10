Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Refuses to Blame David De Gea for Granit Xhaka Goal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Refuses to Blame David De Gea for Granit Xhaka GoalMarch 10, 2019
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to blame goalkeeper David De Gea after Granit Xhaka's shot beat him during the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.
Solskjaer told a post-match press conference that did not view the strike as an error after he suffered his first Premier League defeat since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm at Old Trafford:
"I don't class it [the goal] as a mistake. I'm stood right behind the ball.
"We don't put pressure on Xhaka, he must be Brazilian because the way he struck the ball and it swerves and moves in the air, goes towards David's left and then changes direction completely. That's just one of those things.
"David is really focused and concentrated. He's too professional to let his mind wander. The best players know how to focus, and he's been absolutely fantastic."
Many criticized De Gea after Xhaka's swerving shot beat him from distance in the 12th minute:
James Robson @jamesrobsonES
De Gea won’t want to see that again. Completely wrong-footed by the slice on Xhaka’s long-ranger. Not often you see that
EiF @EiFSoccer
Obviously David De Gea is superb, but it’s quite odd that he’s had a decent amount of errors this season. Pretty uncanny of him given the incredibly high standard he’s set for himself. https://t.co/GOE4O6fCCi
Squawka Football and Sky Sports Statto highlighted the Spain international's record against strikes from distance:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Each of the last three Premier League goals David de Gea has conceded have come from shots outside of the box. Beaten from distance again. 😬 https://t.co/Pd9Jg7p5pK
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
David De Gea has conceded 6⃣ goals from outside the box in @premierleague this season - only conceded more than that once in his 8 seasons at @ManUtd (conceded 9 from outside box in 2013-14) #ARSMUN https://t.co/I8OBWOJ0Rp
However, De Gea did receive support from former goalkeeper David Preece:
David Preece @davidpreece12
Poor from De Gea? For the first 10 yards of this strike it’s going to his left before it deviates wildly to his right. Poor commentary if you ask me. https://t.co/YfKsKv7r9r
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports (h/t Jake Polden at the Mirror) that talk of a new and improved contract for De Gea may be a distraction.
The Red Devils are in negotiations with the 28-year-old and would be prepared to pay him £350,000 per week, per Sky Sports News.
De Gea will no doubt welcome Solskjaer's support after the defeat saw Manchester United slip out of the top four. However, there's no doubt it was a surprise to see a goalkeeper of his quality beaten by the Arsenal midfielder's effort.
