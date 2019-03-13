Each MLB Team's Biggest Trade Chip Midway Through 2019 Spring Training

0 of 30

Matt York/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's spring training season isn't exactly a hotbed for trade activity, but every team has something to barter with just in case.

We've taken a closer look at each team's best trade chip—mainly prospects for contenders and expendable veterans for everyone else—through the midway point of the 2019 exhibition season.

Performances in spring games were a factor for some, but we more so considered players' general appeal based on their age, contract status and track record. Some are certainly more readily available than others, but all could hypothetically be moved at some point in 2019.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.