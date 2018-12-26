MLB Trade Rumors: Indians 'Engaged' in Corey Kluber Talks with Padres

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres are currently involved in trade talks to acquire Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians, according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are still considered the favorites to land the pitcher in a trade, the Padres remain interested in the ace.

Young major leaguers Manuel Margot, Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges have been discussed as possible parts going back to Cleveland.

As Morosi noted, the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have all shown interest in a possible trade for Kluber, as well as the Padres and Dodgers.

The buzz is understandable, considering the pitcher's effectiveness on the mound over the past few years. The 32-year-old has two Cy Young awards already on his resume and came close last season before finishing in third place in the voting.

He finished the year with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 215 innings, plus a career-high 20 wins.

Kluber can be a game-changer at the front of any rotation if the Indians decide to pull the trigger on a deal.

Meanwhile, the Padres struggled to a 66-96 record last season but have been aggressively looking for a frontline starter throughout the winter.

They had discussions with the New York Mets about Noah Syndergaard, per Andy Martino of SNY.tv, as well as the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Marcus Stroman, per Morosi.

In every case, the Padres have noted that top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't available, but they have a deep farm system and several quality young players that could generate interest in a deal.