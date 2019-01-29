MLB Trade Rumors: Reds Prospect Jonathan India Named in J.T. Realmuto Talks

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds prospect Jonathan India is among the players being discussed in trade talks for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro.

The fifth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft was recently rated as Cincinnati's fourth-best prospect and the No. 53 overall prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com.

