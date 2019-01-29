MLB Trade Rumors: Reds Prospect Jonathan India Named in J.T. Realmuto Talks

Florida's Jonathan India returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game against Texas in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Florida won 6-1. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds prospect Jonathan India is among the players being discussed in trade talks for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro.

The fifth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft was recently rated as Cincinnati's fourth-best prospect and the No. 53 overall prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

