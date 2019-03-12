Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich welcome Liverpool to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

There is everything still to play for in Germany after the two teams played out a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg.

Bayern head into the game after a 6-0 win over Wolfsburg that saw them return to the top of the Bundesliga table for the first time since September, while Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley 4-2 at Anfield.

Date: Wednesday, March 13

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 4 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live, Watch TNT, (U.S.)



Preview

Bayern will welcome Liverpool with confidence after hitting six goals at the weekend but will be without some key players for the visit of the Reds.

Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich are both suspended for the return leg. Manager Niko Kovac is expected to bring in Rafinha and Franck Ribery to replace the duo.

Arjen Robben and Corentin Tolisso are out injured, but Kingsley Coman could feature and trained with the team ahead of the match:

Bayern will look to striker Robert Lewandowski to provide the goals against Liverpool. The 30-year-old scored twice on Saturday to etch his name into the Bundesliga history books:

Lewandowski is also the top scorer in the Champions League this season with eight goals and is in red-hot form with four in his last two outings.

Kovac also believes his side will have the support of the whole of Germany against Liverpool:

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's men will be boosted by the return of centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who missed the first leg due to suspension.

The Dutch defender has been a colossus at the back for Liverpool this season and will surely be relishing the prospect of taking on Lewandowski:

Liverpool will need Van Dijk to be at his best as their away form has been a weakness this season. They lost all three group games on their travels and were also knocked out of the FA Cup at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds have also not been quite as ruthless going forwards in recent games. They have failed to score in their last two away matches, against Manchester United and Everton, and star man Mohamed Salah has just one goal in his last eight outings.

However, Sadio Mane is in fine form with eight goals in his last nine games, while Roberto Firmino ended a six-game goalless run with a double on Sunday.

The first leg showed there is little to choose between the two clubs, and the return leg looks like being an equally tight affair. Bayern look to have the edge when it comes to form, and home advantage may also be a factor as they look to secure a quarter-final spot.