Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 30 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 4-2 victory over Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds went behind to a controversial early goal from Ashley Westwood, but Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored a brace to secure a crucial three points.

Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth place in the table after a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed the visitors a first Premier League defeat under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sunday's other fixture saw Eden Hazard rescue a point for Chelsea against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian struck in stoppage time after Raul Jimenez had opened the scoring.

Week 30 Scores

Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton

Cardiff City 2-0 West Ham United

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Bournemouth

Leicester City 3-1 Fulham

Newcastle United 3-2 Everton

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Liverpool 4-2 Burnley

Chelsea 1-1 Wolves

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Premier League Standings

(Games played, goal difference, points)



1. Manchester City 30, +58, 74

2. Liverpool 30, +51, 73

3. Tottenham Hotspur 30, +25, 61

4. Arsenal 30, +24, 60

5. Manchester United 30, +18, 58

6. Chelsea 29, +19, 57

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 30, +2, 44

8. Watford 30, -2, 43

9. West Ham United 30, -6, 39

10. Leicester 30, -4, 38

11. Everton 30, -1, 37

12. Bournemouth 30, -13, 37

13. Newcastle United 30, -9, 34

14. Crystal Palace 30, -5, 33

15. Brighton 29, -10, 33

16. Southampton 30, -16, 30

17. Burnley 30, -23, 30

18. Cardiff City 30, -30, 28

19. Fulham 30, -40, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 30, -38, 14

Premier League Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 18

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 17

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 16

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 15

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 12

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 12

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United): 12

Jamie Vardy (Leicester): 12

Sunday Recap

Unai Emery named an attacking team for the visit of Manchester United, with Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang all starting.

Arsenal started well but suffered a big scare on nine minutes when Luke Shaw's cross was touched on to the crossbar by Romelu Lukaku:

Two minutes later the Gunners took the lead through Xhaka. The midfielder tried a shot from range that completely deceived goalkeeper David de Gea and flew past the Spaniard:

The visitors came close to an equaliser shortly afterwards when Fred's low shot beat goalkeeper Bernd Leno but hit the post and flew away to safety.

The goalkeeper saved well from Lukaku when the striker tried to round him, and Arsenal managed to go into the break with their lead intact.

United looked dangerous after the break but suffered another blow when Fred brought down Lacazette and conceded a penalty:

Aubameyang made no mistake from the spot to double Arsenal's lead with 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

United had time to respond but struggled to carve out chances in the closing stages, as Arsenal saw the game out comfortably to take the initiative in the race for a top-four place.

Burnley took just six minutes to upset Liverpool and take the lead at Anfield. Westwood scored directly from a corner, although goalkeeper Alisson appeared to have been impeded by James Tarkowski:

Liverpool responded well to the setback in a game played in blustery conditions, and they equalised when Firmino tapped into an empty net from close range after 19 minutes.

Mane then fired Liverpool ahead 10 minutes later with a curling shot that beat goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The Reds had to wait until the 67th minute to extend their lead. Firmino profited from a poor clearance from Heaton to make it 3-1, but a stoppage-time goal from Johann Berg Gudmundsson set up a nervy finish.

However, Mane quickly sealed the win and all three points, rounding Heaton and sliding the ball home for his 16th league goal of the season:

It was an important victory for Liverpool who showed character to come back from an early setback, while Burnley remain deep in trouble and are just two points above the drop zone.