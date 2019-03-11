NJPW New Japan Cup 2019 Results: Round 1 Winners, Picks for Round 2 Bracket

NJPW New Japan Cup 2019 Results: Round 1 Winners, Picks for Round 2 BracketMarch 11, 2019
New Japan Pro-Wrestling found itself in a period of transition and adjustment as the 2019 New Japan Cup got underway on March 8.
With staples such as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Kushida off to continue building their legacies elsewhere, there is a tremendous opportunity for a young star, unknown commodity or fresh face to leap to the top of the promotion with a win in the prestigious tournament.
The first round featured some surprising results and set up a second round full of competitors ready to step up and challenge Bullet Club leader, and IWGP heavyweight champion, "Switchblade" Jay White for the company's most coveted title.
Who advanced in round one and which competitors should you expect to make an impact with victories in the next round of action?
Round One Results
Tomohiro Ishii pinned Yuji Nagata
Taichi submitted Tomoaki Honma
Yoshi-Hashi submitted Manabu Nakanishi
Chase Owens pinned Juice Robinson
Kazuchika Okada pinned Michael Elgin
Mikey Nicholls pinned Hikuleo
Will Ospreay pinned Bad Luck Fale
Lance Archer pinned Toa Henare
Hiroshi Tanahashi submitted Shota Umino
Ryusuke Taguchi pinned Hiroyoshi Tenzan
Kota Ibushi pinned Tetsuya Naito
Zack Sabre Jr. submitted Evil
Toru Yano pinned Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Colt Cabana pinned Togi Makabe
Minoru Suzuki pinned Satoshi Kojima
Sanada pinned Hirooki Goto
Owens Over Robinson in First Round Stunner
Perhaps the biggest upset of round one was Chase Owens' victory over current IWGP United States champion Juice Robinson.
Owens, a member of Bullet Club, has always had the potential to be one of the faces of New Japan's future but has never had the momentum to really make the most of it. He has typically been relegated to tag matches or is beaten by singles competitors further.
His win over Robinson, though, suggests his fortunes in NJPW may be changing.
Bullet Club needs to rebuild its credibility in the wake of Omega and the Young Bucks' departures and pushing Owens, who has waited his turn and bided his time, is a step in the right direction.
A second-round match against Yoshi-Hashi is winnable and could set Owens up for one of the more unexpected runs of the tournament.
Round Two Predictions
Taichi defeats Ishii
Owens defeats Yoshi-Hashi
Okada defeats Nicholls
Ospreay defeats Archer
Tanahashi defeats Taguchi
Ibushi defeats Sabre Jr.
Yano defeats Cabana
Sanada defeats Suzuki
Kota Ibushi The Favorite To Go All The Way?
Kota Ibushi made headlines recently when the Super J Podcast reported he had re-signed with NJPW, turning down a contract with All Elite Wrestling. It may have been the best career move for the former Golden Lover, who may very well be the favorite to win the entire New Japan Cup.
After defeating IWGP intercontinental champion Naito in an opening round upset, Ibushi squares off with 2018 New Japan Cup winner Sabre Jr., who is very capable of tapping him out and sending him packing.
If Ibushi gets past Sabre, he faces the unenviable task of battling either Tanahashi or the surging Taichi in round three.
The path to the cup and a shot at IWGP heavyweight champion Jay White is not easy but if he can continue to score victories, not only will a title opportunity be his, he will also step out of the shadow of former tag team partner Kenny Omega and become one of the faces of the new NJPW.
