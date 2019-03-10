Jurgen Klopp Expects 'Proper Fight' vs. Burnley, Talks Bayern Munich Preparation

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he's expecting a "proper fight" when his side take on Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League and has brushed off concerns over the limited preparation time the team will have for the UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The Reds go into the match at Anfield against the Clarets four points adrift of Manchester City, having held a seven-point advantage over the defending champions back in January.

With Burnley in a relegation battle, they're unlikely to make things easy for the Merseyside outfit and Klopp has said his team are prepared for an attritional encounter, per Daniel Taylor of the Guardian:

"They have big strong players up front who are good at winning the ball, and the rest of the players are good at getting it to them. It is an obvious plan but a very good one, because it is difficult to deal with. As a manager your job is to make the best of what you have and since I have been in England that is what Sean Dyche has been doing.

The game we won at Burnley in December was a big one; we were a goal down and had to come back. And last season it was the game of the season for us when we won there in the New Year. They play an ‘English game’, I think. You have to be ready for a proper fight."

The Reds boss also advised supporters to ensure they were well rested ahead of a midday kickoff on Sunday:

Liverpool are the big favourites for the fixture nonetheless and should they pick up three points, thoughts will quickly turn to their Champions League commitments.

The Reds head to Munich on Wednesday with their last-16 contest in the balance, as Bayern held the Premier League side to a 0-0 in the first leg of the tie. Klopp played down concerns over a quick turnaround from their match on Sunday, though.

"We accept the situation, we are going to do something a little bit different this time and train here on Tuesday morning before travelling, but it is not a problem," he said. "Playing Sunday and Tuesday would be a problem. Sunday-Wednesday could be better but we are not going to complain about it."

What may pose more of a concern for Klopp is the form of Bayern, as they moved back to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday after hammering Wolfsburg 6-0:

Following on from a challenging week that saw the Reds visit Manchester United and Everton, not to mention lose their mantle as Premier League leaders, Klopp will want to see his side build momentum again for the run-in.

The coming games present a reminder that while this team has lost their spark a little as of late, the potential is still there for a memorable end to the campaign for Liverpool, both domestically and in Europe.