Raiders' Super Bowl Odds Improve to 50-1 After Reported Antonio Brown Trade

Business is already booming as a result of the Oakland Raiders' reported acquisition of star wide receiver Antonio Brown in an early-Sunday morning trade.

According to Caesars Palace, the Raiders' Super Bowl odds jumped from 75-1 to 50-1 minutes after Brown announced his new team:

Brown broke the internet when he tweeted a photoshopped picture of himself wearing No. 84 in the silver and black followed immediately by a video of the receiver and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr joking around at the Pro Bowl together.

"Love at first sight," Brown captioned the video.

Brown will turn 31 in July and joins a unit that finished 23rd in total offense last season. While Brown may be giddy about linking up with Carr, the Raiders' dedication to the quarterback remains vague. Brown needs to be the first of several upgrades Oakland makes this offseason to improve on its 4-12 record.

However, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro is a great start. Should Brown's arrival result in winning, bettors will be even more welcoming of the Raiders to Las Vegas in 2020.

For now, Brown is the only one cashing in on the move—and he's cashing in huge. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Raiders will restructure Brown's contract to include $30.125 million guaranteed. Previously, Brown had zero guaranteed money.

The deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, makes Brown the league's highest-paid wide receiver. Boomin'.