Raiders' Super Bowl Odds Improve to 50-1 After Reported Antonio Brown Trade

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 10, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: NFL player, Antonio Brown smiles and laughs during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
Tom O'Connor/Getty Images

Business is already booming as a result of the Oakland Raiders' reported acquisition of star wide receiver Antonio Brown in an early-Sunday morning trade. 

According to Caesars Palace, the Raiders' Super Bowl odds jumped from 75-1 to 50-1 minutes after Brown announced his new team: 

Brown broke the internet when he tweeted a photoshopped picture of himself wearing No. 84 in the silver and black followed immediately by a video of the receiver and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr joking around at the Pro Bowl together.

"Love at first sight," Brown captioned the video.

Brown will turn 31 in July and joins a unit that finished 23rd in total offense last season. While Brown may be giddy about linking up with Carr, the Raiders' dedication to the quarterback remains vague. Brown needs to be the first of several upgrades Oakland makes this offseason to improve on its 4-12 record. 

However, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro is a great start. Should Brown's arrival result in winning, bettors will be even more welcoming of the Raiders to Las Vegas in 2020.

For now, Brown is the only one cashing in on the move—and he's cashing in huge. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Raiders will restructure Brown's contract to include $30.125 million guaranteed. Previously, Brown had zero guaranteed money.

The deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, makes Brown the league's highest-paid wide receiver. Boomin'.

Related

    Breaking: AB Traded to Raiders 🚨

    • Steelers receive 2019 3rd and 5th round picks • AB will become NFL's highest paid WR

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Breaking: AB Traded to Raiders 🚨

    • Steelers receive 2019 3rd and 5th round picks • AB will become NFL's highest paid WR

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 20 NFL Draft Classes of All-Time

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Top 20 NFL Draft Classes of All-Time

    Alan Siegel
    via Touchdown Wire

    AAF Week 5 Saturday Recap

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Week 5 Saturday Recap

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Star FAs Most Likely to Switch Teams

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Star FAs Most Likely to Switch Teams

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report