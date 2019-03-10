Video: Watch LSU Fans Chant 'Free Will Wade,' Boo AD After HC's Suspension

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LSU fans weren't shy about sharing their feelings Saturday night regarding men's basketball head coach Will Wade's indefinite suspension during the team's 80-59 home win over Vanderbilt.

The Tiger faithful booed athletic director Joe Alleva and shouted "Free Will Wade," among other chants. Those came in response to a Yahoo Sports story that outlined an FBI wiretap that reportedly caught Wade saying he made a "strong-ass offer" while recruiting a prospect, among other remarks.

LSU President and Chancellor F. King Alexander and Alleva soon released a statement, in part noting they suspended Wade "until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards."



Alleva took in the boos as he found his seat inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center:

Students also hung a large anti-Alleva banner and changed lyrics from the LSU band's songs to "Free Will Wade," per Larry Holder of the Times-Picayune:

Amie Just of the Times-Picayune tallied the fans' chants during the night:

The 26-5 Tigers won the SEC regular-season title after beating the Commodores. They are ranked No. 10 in the nation.

Wade is in his second year as the LSU coach.