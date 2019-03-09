Browns Trade Rumors: Darren Fells Being Shopped; Jets Have Interest in TE

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Hoping to add assets before the start of free agency March 13, the Cleveland Browns have reportedly put tight end Darren Fells on the trade block.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio first noted the news.

Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the New York Jets have discussed adding Fells to fill their need for a blocking tight end.

The Browns signed Fells to a three-year, $12 million contract last offseason. He only had 11 receptions in 2018, but the results when Baker Mayfield targeted him were often positive:

If the Browns can't find a trade partner and they release him, Fells would only account for $1.4 million in dead cap space, per Spotrac.

David Njoku is entrenched as Cleveland's No. 1 tight end. The 22-year-old had a breakout performance last season with 639 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions.

The Jets have Chris Herndon as their top tight end. Their depth behind him is questionable after Jordan Leggett moved down the depth chart as last season moved along.

Fells has been an effective backup in his five-year NFL career. He's played for the Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions. The 32-year-old tied his career high with three touchdowns in 2018 and has appeared in 32 games over the past two seasons.