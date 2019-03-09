Video: Sean Miller Tells Arizona Fans 'Thank You for Everything' After ASU Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2019

TUCSON, AZ - MARCH 03: Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats speaks to the fans after defeating the California Golden Bears 66-54 to win the PAC-12 Championship at McKale Center on March 3, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sean Miller has spent the last decade as the coach of the Arizona Wildcats, and after the conclusion of Saturday's regular-season finale, he took a moment to thank the McKale Center crowd for its support through the years.

"Thank you for everything," Miller told the crowd, per Matt Moreno of GOAZCATS.com.

ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach published a report in February 2018 that said FBI wiretaps had recorded Miller discussing a $100,000 payment in order to land prized recruit Deandre Ayton, who eventually went one-and-done at Arizona. Miller denied those allegations, and Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann cited a source who said the details of the ESPN report were inaccurate.

Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported last month that Miller's future in Tucson beyond this season is unclear amid an NCAA investigation.

Miller declined to comment on if his postgame speech had anything to do with his future as Arizona's head coach, per Moreno.

Arizona finished the regular season 17-14 following Saturday's 72-64 loss to rival Arizona State.

