Report: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith Match Set for UFC Fight Night

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' last two opponents will now enter the Octagon against each other.

Per Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith will face off on UFC Fight Night in Stockholm on June 1.

Gustafsson lost via third-round knockout to Jones at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 for the vacant UFC light heavyweight belt.

Smith fell to Jones via unanimous decision at UFC 235 on March 2 in the champion's most recent title defense.

The two fighters have never met in the Octagon.

The 30-year-old Smith is 31-14, with wins in 14 of his past 17 fights. He moved up to the light heavyweight division on June 9 at UFC 225 and beat Rashad Evans via first-round knockout. Smith defeated Mauricio Rua and Volkan Oezdemir via first-round knockout and third-round submission, respectively, before falling to Jones in his first-ever UFC title fight.

The 32-year-old Gustafsson is 18-5. He's received three light heavyweight title shots during his career but has not been able to claim the belt. Gustafsson lost to Jones in September 2013 and Daniel Cormier in October 2015. He started his career 15-1, with 12 of his victories via knockout or submission.

The light heavyweight bout will be UFC Fight Night's main event.