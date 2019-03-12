UEFA Champions League and Europa League Quarterfinal Draws: Everything to Know

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League draws for the quarterfinal stages of each competition will take place on Friday, March 15, in Nyon, Switzerland. The Champions League draw will begin at 8 a.m. ET followed by the Europa League draw at 9 a.m.

This will be the last draw for each competition, setting up the quarterfinal matchups as well as the bracket for the semifinals and final.

Below find everything you need to know about the Champions and Europa League draws, including teams, schedules, how they work and where to watch.

UEFA Champions League and Europa League Draws: Qualified Teams

By Friday, there will be eight teams left in each competition. The quarterfinalists are:

Champions League

Ajax

Tottenham

Manchester United

Porto

Manchester City OR Schalke (Leg 1: 3-2, watch Leg 2)

Juventus OR Atletico Madrid (Leg 1: 0-2, watch Leg 2)

Barcelona OR Lyon (Leg 1: 0-0, watch Leg 2)

Bayern Munich OR Liverpool (Leg 1: 0-0, watch Leg 2)

Europa League

Krasnodar OR Valencia (Leg 1: 1-2, watch Leg 2)

Salzburg OR Napoli (Leg 1: 0-3, watch Leg 2)

Dynamo Kyiv OR Chelsea (Leg 1: 0-3, watch Leg 2)

Villarreal OR Zenit Saint Petersburg (Leg 1: 1-2, watch Leg 2)

Arsenal OR Rennes (Leg 1: 1-3, watch Leg 2)

Slavia Prague OR Sevilla (Leg 1: 2-2, watch Leg 2)

Benfica OR Dinamo Zagreb (Leg 1: 0-1, watch Leg 2)

Inter Milan OR Eintracht Frankfurt (Leg 1: 0-0, watch Leg 2)

UEFA Champions League and Europa League Draws: Schedule

The quarterfinal draw for each competition is on Friday, March 15. Each quarterfinal and semifinal matchup will be home and home over two legs. Here are the schedules and dates for the rest of the UEFA season.

Champions League (All quarterfinals and semifinals are Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Quarterfinals Leg 1: April 9 and 10

Quarterfinals Leg 2: April 16 and 17

Semifinals Leg 1: April 30 and May 1

Semfinals Leg 2: May 7 and 8

Final: Saturday, June 1 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain

Europa League

Quarterfinals Leg 1: Thursday, April 11

Quarterfinals Leg 2: Thursday, April 18

Semifinals Leg 1: Thursday, May 2

Semfinals Leg 2: Thursday, May 9

Final: Wednesday, May 29 at Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan

UEFA Champions League and Europa League Draws: How they work

This will be the final draw for both the Champions League and Europa League seasons. They will each play out in the same way:

There will be a pot of eight mini soccer balls, each with one quarterfinal team name sealed inside. A UEFA official will draw a ball and open it to reveal the team name. The next ball drawn and opened will be that team’s opponent. And so on until there are four matchups.

Unlike in draws for previous rounds, there are no seedings for teams and no country protections. For example, in the Champions League round of 16 draw, two Spanish clubs were not permitted to be drawn against each other. At this stage of the competition, that rule goes away.

As the ties for the Champions League and Europa League quarterfinals are drawn and determined, officials will also in effect set up a bracket for the remainder of each competition. That way, there is no need to re-draw for semifinal matchups. As Team A and Team B are drawn to play each other, the next two, Team C and Team D, will represent the potential semifinal tie. Put another way, the winner of Team A vs. Team B will play the winner of Team C vs. Team D.

Once the draws are completed, each of the remaining eight teams will be able to see clearly its potential path to the final of each competition.

Finally, once the brackets are filled, UEFA will draw to determine the “home” team for the final. A team will not be selected, rather a side of the bracket will be chosen, and the finalist that eventually emerges on that side will be the home team in the final. UEFA lists the need for this final draw to be made at this time for “administrative reasons,” which basically comes down to which team gets first choice kits for the final and which team calls the coin toss right before the match begins.

UEFA Champions League and Europa League Draws: How and where to Watch

The Champions League and Europa League draws will occur one after the other on Friday, March 15. You can watch both draws free on B/R Live in the United States. Here are the links to watch along with the draw start times (all times Eastern):

Champions League: 8 a.m. Watch here

Europa League: 9 a.m. Watch here