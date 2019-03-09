Pep Guardiola Dismisses Juventus Speculation, Won't Leave Manchester City

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford FC at Etihad Stadium on March 9, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied speculation he'll be leaving the Premier League for a stint with Juventus after Saturday's 3-1 win over Watford, telling reporters he will honour his contract with the Sky Blues.

Sam Wallace of the Telegraph shared his response when Guardiola was asked about the rumours:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

