Pep Guardiola Dismisses Juventus Speculation, Won't Leave Manchester City

Pep Guardiola Dismisses Juventus Speculation, Won't Leave Manchester CityMarch 9, 2019
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied speculation he'll be leaving the Premier League for a stint with Juventus after Saturday's 3-1 win over Watford, telling reporters he will honour his contract with the Sky Blues.
Sam Wallace of the Telegraph shared his response when Guardiola was asked about the rumours:
Sam Wallace @SamWallaceTel
Pep on Juventus reports: 'I have two more years & moving is impossible unless they [MCFC] sack me. I will stay two more years or more. I'm not going to Juventus in next two seasons'
