Pep Guardiola Dismisses Juventus Speculation, Won't Leave Manchester City

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied speculation he'll be leaving the Premier League for a stint with Juventus after Saturday's 3-1 win over Watford, telling reporters he will honour his contract with the Sky Blues.

Sam Wallace of the Telegraph shared his response when Guardiola was asked about the rumours:

