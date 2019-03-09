Report: TE Dwayne Allen Agrees to Dolphins Contract After 2 Years with Patriots

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Free-agent tight end Dwayne Allen has reportedly found a new home after agreeing to a contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Allen said in a text to ESPN's Josina Anderson on Saturday that he will sign with the Dolphins after being released by the Patriots on Monday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Allen's deal with Miami will be for two years.

