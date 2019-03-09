Report: TE Dwayne Allen Agrees to Dolphins Contract After 2 Years with Patriots

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 9, 2019

New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Free-agent tight end Dwayne Allen has reportedly found a new home after agreeing to a contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Allen said in a text to ESPN's Josina Anderson on Saturday that he will sign with the Dolphins after being released by the Patriots on Monday. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Allen's deal with Miami will be for two years.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Star FAs Most Likely to Switch Teams

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Star FAs Most Likely to Switch Teams

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Tracking Every FA Signing

    Keep up with every signing this offseason ⬇️

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Tracking Every FA Signing

    Keep up with every signing this offseason ⬇️

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Most Overpaid Player

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Every Team's Most Overpaid Player

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Should You Care About Assistant GM Marvin Allen?

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Why Should You Care About Assistant GM Marvin Allen?

    Dylan Ashcraft
    via Dolphins Wire