Report: LSU SG Javonte Smart Won't Play vs Vanderbilt Amid Corruption Probe Link

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart will not play Saturday against Vanderbilt due to his alleged involvement in a pay-for-play scandal that is being probed by the FBI, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

On Friday, LSU suspended head coach Will Wade indefinitely for his alleged role in the potential corruption scandal as well.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), it was reported Thursday that FBI wire-taps captured phone conversations that allegedly featured Wade talking about "taking care of" a player and his family. Wade reportedly referred to the player only as "Smart" in the conversations.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.