Jorginho Says He's Not Maurizio Sarri's 'Golden Boy' at Chelsea

Jorginho Says He's Not Maurizio Sarri's 'Golden Boy' at ChelseaMarch 9, 2019
Jorginho says he is not manager Maurizio Sarri's "golden boy" at Chelsea and believes he has a normal relationship with the Italian at Stamford Bridge.
The midfielder followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli in July 2018, and he spoke about his relationship with the 60-year-old in an interview with Dominic Fifield at the Guardian:
“Look, I have a completely normal relationship with Sarri. I don't go out for dinner with him. I don't go round to his house. Our work is very professional: he speaks and explains what he wants me to do, and I try to implement what he wants on the pitch. I am just a player who can help him do the things he wants his team to do. He's shouted at me when I've got things wrong, just as he has everyone else. I certainly don't consider myself to be his golden boy."
Jorginho has been widely regarded as Sarri's favourite given he's been a virtual ever-present in the Premier League this season. He's made 37 appearances in all competitions already in the campaign.
The Italy international began his first season in English football well and saw plenty of the ball:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
180 - Chelsea midfielder Jorginho attempted 180 passes against West Ham – since 2003-04, this is the most by a player in a single Premier League match. Metronome. https://t.co/3jwxjMlhkU
His inclusion in the starting XI meant N'Golo Kante has been shifted out of his favoured defensive-midfield position to accommodate the Italy international, but Jorginho's influence has waned as the season has progressed.
Sarri has spoken about why he wants Jorginho to be his deepest midfielder and not Kante:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Maurizio Sarri gives answers to my question on the Jorginho-Kante roles. Some have called for Kante to be the deeper midfielder, but Sarri is a purist and sticking to his ideas of football. #CFC #UEL https://t.co/HAYl3Y0vwf
Teams have been able to neutralise Jorginho's effectiveness by man-marking the deep-lying playmaker, and supporters have not been afraid to voice their frustrations at the midfielder:
Sarri has defended the 27-year-old and spoken about what he brings to the team:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri on Jorginho boos: "I think that in the first 30 mins, we understood why Jorginho is very important for our play. We were in trouble to exit our half from pressing. With Jorginho it is easier, I think. I hope our fans understand Jorginho is an important player" #CFC #CHEMAL
There seems no doubt that Sarri has complete faith in Jorginho even though he has struggled at times this season. While he has not deserved the criticism he's received from Chelsea supporters, he still has work to do to convince them of his worth.
Barcelona Losing Early to Rayo 🎥