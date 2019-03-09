Jorginho Says He's Not Maurizio Sarri's 'Golden Boy' at Chelsea

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 9, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Jorginho of Chelsea gestures during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 First Leg match between Chelsea and Dynamo Kyiv at Stamford Bridge on March 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Jorginho says he is not manager Maurizio Sarri's "golden boy" at Chelsea and believes he has a normal relationship with the Italian at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli in July 2018, and he spoke about his relationship with the 60-year-old in an interview with Dominic Fifield at the Guardian:

“Look, I have a completely normal relationship with Sarri. I don't go out for dinner with him. I don't go round to his house. Our work is very professional: he speaks and explains what he wants me to do, and I try to implement what he wants on the pitch. I am just a player who can help him do the things he wants his team to do. He's shouted at me when I've got things wrong, just as he has everyone else. I certainly don't consider myself to be his golden boy."

Napoli's midfielder Jorginho (L) and Napoli's Italian coach Maurizo Sarri attend a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match SSC Napoli vs SL Benfica on September 27, 2016 at the SSC Napoli headquarters. / AFP / CARLO HERMANN
CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Jorginho has been widely regarded as Sarri's favourite given he's been a virtual ever-present in the Premier League this season. He's made 37 appearances in all competitions already in the campaign.

The Italy international began his first season in English football well and saw plenty of the ball:

His inclusion in the starting XI meant N'Golo Kante has been shifted out of his favoured defensive-midfield position to accommodate the Italy international, but Jorginho's influence has waned as the season has progressed.

Sarri has spoken about why he wants Jorginho to be his deepest midfielder and not Kante:

Teams have been able to neutralise Jorginho's effectiveness by man-marking the deep-lying playmaker, and supporters have not been afraid to voice their frustrations at the midfielder:

Sarri has defended the 27-year-old and spoken about what he brings to the team:

There seems no doubt that Sarri has complete faith in Jorginho even though he has struggled at times this season. While he has not deserved the criticism he's received from Chelsea supporters, he still has work to do to convince them of his worth.  

Related

    Barcelona Losing Early to Rayo 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barcelona Losing Early to Rayo 🎥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Alcacer Scores Huge Dortmund Goal for 2-1 🎥

    Pulisic with the assist 💪

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Alcacer Scores Huge Dortmund Goal for 2-1 🎥

    Pulisic with the assist 💪

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Pulisic Subs On, Pulisic Scores... 🎥

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Pulisic Subs On, Pulisic Scores... 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Gnabry Assists Lewandowski for 2-0 vs. Wolfsburg 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Gnabry Assists Lewandowski for 2-0 vs. Wolfsburg 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja